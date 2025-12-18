Xabi Alonso reportedly remains on the brink at Real Madrid and will ‘immediately’ be sacked on one condition, while two potential replacements are ‘ready’.

Alonso has had a rough first six months at Real Madrid after replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid with the club in a poor position as they endured a rare trophyless season last term.

Real Madrid are at risk of a similarly disappointing season this term as they trail FC Barcelona in La Liga, while they have lost two of their first six Champions League group matches.

Alonso came under intense pressure following recent losses against Celta Vigo and Manchester City, but they have bounced back to earn narrow wins against Deportivo Alaves and Talavera in recent days.

READ: Alonso to Liverpool, Kompany to Man City: Predicting the return of ex-players to every PL club



Despite this, Alonso is not out of the woods yet and a new report from Spain claims Real Madrid have decided that they will ‘immediately dismiss’ if they have ‘anything less than a win against Sevilla this weekend’.

Club president Florentino Perez is also said to be working on potential replacements, with it noted that two managers are ‘ready to replace Alonso’.

The first is ex-Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa, who currently manages Real Madrid Castilla.

He is said to be the ‘most convincing option for the board’ because he has a ‘proven record in the youth ranks’ and could have the ‘same effect as Zinedine Zidane’.

It is also noted that Santiago Solari is the ‘other alternative’ as he has the ‘full confidence’ of Perez.

MORE REAL MADRID COVERAGE ON F365…

* Real Madrid star ‘meets’ with Man Utd as Ratcliffe ‘wants to make him the club’s new icon’

* Liverpool: Real Madrid ‘offer swap deal’ in ‘logical move’ as Reds to make ‘significant demand’ – report

* Real Madrid: Klopp ‘requests’ Liverpool double deal ‘priority’ to replace Alonso as sack looms – report

Earlier this week, respected reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed Arbeloa is more likely to replace Alonso than Zidane and Jurgen Klopp.

Romano explained: “Many questions coming from you guys on Jurgen Klopp and on Zinedine Zidane.

“From what I’m hearing, eventually, if things change, the name I’m hearing is Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already at Real Madrid, as one of the options in case the Xabi Alonso chapter will be over in the next weeks.

“But I think Xabi deserves a lot of respect. He must be given the opportunity to show his skills as a coach. He just arrived a few months ago at Real Madrid.

“So let him work, let him prove his value, and then we will see. But to answer the questions on Zidane and Klopp, my information is that eventually the favourite could be Arbeloa.”