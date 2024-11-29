Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Liverpool over the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, doing so out of ‘respect’ to the Premier League club.

Liverpool trio Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It is a ridiculous and quite unserious situation to be in, with reports around the country suggesting that no negotiations are taking place with any of the three stars.

They are arguably the Reds’ three best players and can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

The fact they would be available on a free transfer means interested clubs technically do not need to notify their current employers.

Actually, doing so should give the player’s current team a kick up the backside.

Real Madrid make first contact with Liverpool over Alexander-Arnold signing

Out of ‘respect’ Real Madrid have made contact with Liverpool, ‘informing them of their desire to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold’, according to talkSPORT.

That is very nice of the European champions, who were brushed aside by Liverpool in the Champions League during the week.

The talkSPORT report says:

Real Madrid have informed Liverpool of their desire to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, talkSPORT understands. The Spanish giants are not obliged to register an interest in Alexander-Arnold as he can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January. However, sources close to the European champions say they want to be respectful to their Merseyside counterparts.

TalkSPORT also blessed us with some quotes from Stuart Pearce, who waxed lyrical about Conor Bradley after his performance against Madrid and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday.

Bradley started for the second match in a row due to an injury to Alexander-Arnold, who returned to the bench for the 2-0 win at Anfield and was an unused substitute.

Pearce joked: “With Trent Alexander-Arnold sitting on the bench at the moment, he must be thinking to himself, I might just knock on the manager’s door and say, please, have you got a contract for me?

“Because you’ve got someone who’s been absolutely outstanding tonight, he’s been brilliant.

“He’s dealt with Mbappe, he’s got forward, he’s assisted goals, he’s been everything.”

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan doesn’t think Trent leaving Liverpool would be a “catastrophe”.

Simon Jordan: “You don’t want to lose Alexander-Arnold but also, is it going to be a catastrophe if you do? I don’t think it is.

“With due respect to what these players are being paid and what the market wants to pay them, and if they can get something significant somewhere else, you either have to match it or find a mechanism that gives you the opportunity to keep the player.

“If he wants to go, let him go. I don’t think Trent Alexander-Arnold is as important economically because of the stage he’s at in his career.

“I would suggest the most important two signings are Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. I think they’ll do both of those.”

