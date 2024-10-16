Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s ‘preferred option’ at right-back according to ‘several sources with a close knowledge of recruitment plans’.

Alexander-Arnold’s existing deal at Anfield expires in the summer and from January he is free to negotiate his transfer with other clubs.

Talks over a contract extension at Liverpool are ongoing but Madrid have been linked for some time and the England international is now the ‘priority target’.

The move is ‘only feasible if he runs his contract down’, with Madrid ‘now keen to be active in the winter transfer window given their injury problems’; specifically Dani Carvajal’s torn ACL.

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Juanlu of Sevilla are further options on their shortlist.

Asked about his future last week while on England duty, Alexander-Arnold told ITV: “I’ve entered the prime of my career right now and I don’t want to be the player who only won trophies when he was young.”

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also out of contract in the summer and bids from Saudi Arabia are expected for Alexander-Arnold’s teammates.

The right-back is the one of the three that Liverpool are “desperate” to keep according to former Man United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’.

Brown, who worked for Man Utd during their most successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson, insists money talks.

“I’ve been told they’re desperate to keep Trent,” he said.

“The three players they’ve got in this position: Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, they really want to keep all three of them.

“But there are a few reasons why they might not be able to.

“I don’t think Liverpool are the highest payers when it comes to players and clubs at that level.

“These star players could earn more money if they made a move to Saudi Arabia, or in Alexander-Arnold’s case, if he goes to Real Madrid.

“They might be guided by that because often players and agents especially are.

“It would leave a massive hole in the Liverpool setup, though. That’s why they’re so desperate to keep them.

“They would then have to go and recruit replacements from elsewhere and from what I’ve heard, they don’t have a limitless budget to spend.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness can see Alexander-Arnold leaving Anfield for the Bernabeu.

He said: “The concern for Liverpool’s fans is that three players who really have proven themselves over time – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – are out of contract this summer. It’s barely two months until Christmas and in January they can talk to other clubs.

“I can assure you Liverpool will have been talking to their representatives and by now will know what those guys are going to do, going forward.

“I imagine the three of them will have made their minds up on what their plans are after this season.

“Trent seems to have a relationship with Bellingham at Real Madrid. Would it surprise me if he ends up going there? No.”