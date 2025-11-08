If reported Real Madrid target Micky van de Ven avoids injury this season, Tottenham Hotspur will find it “totally impossible” to keep him, says Tim Sherwood.

Real Madrid have been linked with the Tottenham defender, who scored a headline-grabbing solo goal against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Micky van de Ven’s Copenhagen goal breaks record

Longest ball carry ending in a goal in Champions League history (67.7m)

Beat previous record set by Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr in October 2024 (64.4m)

Not further than Heung-min Son’s Puskás-winning goal v Burnley (72.3m) in 2019

Van de Ven picked the ball up on the edge of his own box and glided past several Copenhagen players with his incredible pace before smashing the ball past Dominik Kotarski.

It will probably go down as the Champions League goal of the season and reminded everyone what Van de Ven is capable of when in full flight on the ball.

He produced a similarly mesmerising run to assist Brennan Johnson against Manchester United last September, but he and Spurs were unable to kick on in the Premier League, finishing a miserable 17th.

Spurs did go on to win the Europa League final against the Red Devils under Ange Postecoglou, which is why they’re playing in Europe this campaign, and Van de Ven played a huge part in that, producing an acrobatic clearance off the line with his side 1-0 up.

Injuries curtailed the Dutchman’s 2024/25 campaign, but he’s remained injury-free this season, and former Spurs manager Sherwood thinks keeping hold of the Madrid target will be “impossible” if he stays fit, while also joking that the Copenhagen players were “blindfolded” for his wondergoal.

“Obviously, the magnificent goal that Micky van de Ven scored,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday.

“It was incredible, but, I have to be honest, the Copenhagen players, they were all blindfolded, weren’t they? I mean, he just run through them, they’re letting him go. It was incredible…it was fantastic.

“Look, if he keeps himself fit, it’s impossible for Tottenham to keep hold of him. Totally impossible. The kid is top drawer. But it’s just the injuries.”

Van de Ven to Real Madrid is inevitable…on one condition

As Tickers already wrote, Van de Ven seems destined for a big-money move to the Spanish capital.

He’s rarely caught out defensively and is obviously a speed demon and a threat in the attacking penalty box. That pace has bailed out him and Spurs many times before and will continue to do so for as long as he’s in north London.

A player making the jump from Spurs to Madrid wouldn’t be anything new, and Van de Ven would be very silly indeed not to push for it if the Spanish giants make the call.

Xabi Alonso’s side are keen to add a new centre-back and could move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on a Bosman next summer, but Van de Ven is a name that keeps cropping up.

It would be a brilliant signing for them, a brilliant move for the player, and a bitter blow for Spurs, who will dig their heels in when the time comes and surely demand north of £70million. But as Sherwood says, a lot depends on Van de Ven staying fit.

If Romero leaves Spurs, so will Van de Ven

With interest growing in Van de Ven, Thomas Frank’s side are unsurprisingly keen to extend his contract.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, the 24-year-old “is very happy at Tottenham,” though his future slightly hinges on the future of centre-back partner Cristian Romero. Bailey told The Boot Room:

“A new deal for Van de Ven is emerging as one of Tottenham’s priorities under Vinai Venkatesham’s reign, and talks have already been taking place since the summer.

“But this is both ways, Van de Ven is very happy at Tottenham, he has settled in brilliantly since he arrived, having now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best, and his partnership with Cristian Romero is on par with anything in the game.

“Romero plays a part here; his decision not to seek a move in the summer has an impact on Van de Ven, who is ready to follow in his steps and sign, and he will be rewarded with similar terms to those of his Argentine colleague.

“Yes, both Spurs and Van de Ven are aware of interest; there is no denying that. Spurs believe he is one of the best anywhere in Europe, and they are recognising this with this prospective new deal. Talks are set to accelerate this month.”

