Mourinho gives one-word verdict on Mbappe and sends ‘help him’ message to Real Madrid star

New Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has raved about Kylian Mbappe, as the France international striker continues to shine at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and has produced extraordinary numbers since his move to Madrid in the summer of 2024.

The Frenchman arrived at Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old has scored 86 goals and given 12 assists in 103 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid so far in his career.

Mbappe is also in fine form for France at the 2026 World Cup, scoring four goals in two matches.

However, there have been criticisms levelled at Mbappe, with some Madrid fans suggesting that he is not compatible with Vinicius Junior.

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Since Mbappe joined Madrid in 2024, Los Blancos have not won any major trophies, while his former club, PSG, have clinched the Champions League for the past two seasons.

Jose Mourinho praises Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe

Mourinho, who has been appointed as the Madrid manager for the second time in his career, has described Mbappe as a “phenomenal” player and believe that he could help him get even better.

The Portuguese manager told Vanity Fair when asked about criticisms aimed at Mbappe: “I have to see with my own eyes.

“I need to understand things that in this moment, I don’t know.

“What I know in this moment is what I read in the media, what I watch on TV.

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“I need to know the players. It’s not time to talk.

“It’s time to be very calm and to be analysing and to communicate and to ask questions and to answer questions and to [open a] very fluent and honest dialogue.

“Because in the end, what I want to do is to help the players to be better, to help the team to be better, to help the club to be better.

“I’m there to help everybody – not to criticise, not to speak, but to listen.

“The only thing I can say about Kylian Mbappe is that he’s a phenomenal player, and I’m going to try to help him to be even better than this.”

Mourinho has also expressed his delight at returning to Madrid and has outlined what makes the Spanish and European giants different from all the other clubs that he has managed.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager said: “The history. Real Madrid’s history you cannot compare with anybody.

“I think the white shirts, they have something magic.

“But the reality is that the shirts could be black, green, or blue, it wouldn’t change.

“Because what made Real Madrid what Real Madrid is, is the history.

“The story of Real Madrid is different.

“It’s not the story of so many amazing players that played for Real Madrid.

“It’s about the club. It’s about the titles.

“Of course, there are periods of difficulties.

“There are periods where they cannot win – like serial winners, like they do all the time.

“There are always periods where you have to build, you have to rebuild.

“But it’s in the Real Madrid DNA, the biggest club in the world now in many areas: socially, economically, in many areas.

“But in the end, what stays are the titles.

“And when we speak about Real Madrid, we speak about football history, football heritage.”

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