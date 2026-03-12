Red Bull colleagues insist Klopp is ‘very likely’ to leave after he ‘accepts’ Real Madrid deal

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is ‘very likely’ to leave Red Bull soon to take over as Germany boss amid Real Madrid rumours, according to reports.

The German left Anfield after nine years at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and handed the reins over to current head coach Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season.

Klopp, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, two League Cups, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at Liverpool.

That has made him one of the most highly sought-after managers in world football with rumours linking him to Real Madrid, Liverpool and other top clubs.

There was even a rumour last week that he had ‘agreed’ a deal to become the new Real Madrid manager in exchange for a list of demands.

But German publication Bild insists that ‘a quick return to the sidelines of a top club is out of the question, according to sources close to Klopp’.

READ: Top 10 Champions League second-leg comebacks after Man City, Chelsea and Spurs humiliations

The report adds: ‘Everyone who knows Klopp well or works closely with him rules out this move, which would require a high level of daily energy, immense public pressure, and the constant management of difficult superstar personalities like Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. (25).’

However, a move to take over as Germany head coach after the World Cup is ‘very conceivable’ and is ‘considered very likely by a growing number of people at Red Bull’.

A move to Real Madrid now seems more and more unlikely despite Fabrizio Romano acknowledging recently that the La Liga giants had interest in the ex-Liverpool boss.

Romano said: “There are some people internally at Real Madrid, at the highest level at Real really appreciating Jurgen Klopp, for his quality as a coach, his personality, his charisma.

READ: Premier League ‘hoof-ball’ exposed on ‘sobering night’ for English football

“But that’s it. Real Madrid have no agreement, no advanced talks, nothing with Jurgen Klopp at the moment. It’s a very quiet situation as of today.

“The reality is that as of now Klopp is not negotiating with any club.

“The first step – and remember this is valid for Real Madrid because at the moment with Atletico Madrid, there is nothing into it – but on Real and Klopp, what’s important to say is that if he has a chance to become Real’s manager, it has to be Klopp saying ‘okay, I’m ready to return to coaching’.

“Eventually [if that happens], Real Madrid could consider a move for Klopp. But remember that Klopp left a managerial role at Liverpool, decided to take some time and decided to start a completely different chapter by joining Red Bull group with a completely different role.

“So if Klopp says I’m ready to return to coaching, let’s see what’s going to happen with Real Madrid.”

MEDIAWATCH: Bellingham ‘behaviour’ under the spotlight as Man Utd face ‘scary’ ‘nightmare scenario’