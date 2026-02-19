Real Madrid, Klopp meeting ends with ‘agreed signing’ from Liverpool ‘in exchange for Camavinga sale’

Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid have ‘agreed’ to pursue the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool in the summer, according to reports.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso at the beginning of January after the La Liga side lost in the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid took the decision to hire Alvaro Arbeloa on the same day in a fluid process after rumours that some of the players were unhappy with Alonso’s tactics and team selection.

There are already rumours that Arbeloa could be replaced at the end of the season with former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Benfica’s Jose Mourinho all linked.

And reports in Spain claim that a meeting ‘between Klopp and Real Madrid ends with an agreed signing in exchange for selling’ Eduardo Camavinga in the summer.

Klopp ‘has a very clear idea of ​​the structure of his midfield’ if he takes over from Arbeloa and the former Liverpool boss’ ‘roadmap outlines a deal to secure Dominik Szoboszlai ‘s arrival as a key midfielder, contingent on a significant sale to balance the books and free up squad space’.

The report adds: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai fits the profile of player that Real Madrid needs. He is capable of taking on organizational roles, making runs into the box, reading the game well, and possessing a wonderful shot from midfield. His performances at Liverpool have solidified his image as a complete midfielder, capable of influencing both build-up play and finishing.’

And selling Camavinga ‘would generate the necessary funds to make a high-profile signing without straining the club’s finances’ with the France international set to ‘lose significant playing time under Klopp’.

There were reports earlier this week that Klopp rejected Manchester United, Chelsea and two other jobs after departing Liverpool at the end of last season.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that both Man Utd and Chelsea have “firmly denied” claims that they attempted to appoint the German.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Recent comments from the agent of Jurgen Klopp suggested that both Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches when Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool.

“However, both clubs have firmly denied any advanced or concrete discussions.

“Klopp was very clear publicly that he wanted time away from management after many intense years at Liverpool.

“He remains fully committed to his role within the Red Bull project.

“Regarding Real Madrid, there is admiration for Klopp from certain figures within the board, but at this stage there are no direct negotiations or formal steps.”

