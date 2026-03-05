Real Madrid: Klopp ‘agreement’ struck as Allegri requests two transfers to ‘say yes’ after two rejections

Max Allegri wants to take Luka Modric to Real Madrid with him as Jurgen Klopp remains in the frame.

Max Allegri has asked Real Madrid if he can bring two players to the Bernabeu from Milan if he accepts their job offer as Jurgen Klopp strikes an ‘agreement’, according to reports.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso in early January after they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, while there had been rumours that some players were unhappy with the Spaniard’s tactics and team selection.

Los Blancos immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but there is already speculation that the former defender won’t last past the end of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane have all been linked with the job.

Klopp, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, has been linked more than most and is the current favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Real Marid head coach.

There have been reports of meetings between Klopp and the Real Madrid hierarchy already with the German outlining his demands ahead of next season.

And now reports in Spain have claimed that Klopp has ‘agreed to coach’ Real Madrid from the start of next season ‘in exchange for a signing and the departure of’ two players.

Klopp wants ‘the arrival of a top-level playmaker’ at Real Madrid with Adam Wharton, Alexis Mac Allister, Vitinha and Enzo Fernandez his top choices.

The report adds: ‘The manager believes there are players who don’t fit the team he wants to build. One of the names that could leave is Dani Carvajal. The right-back is one of the team’s captains, but his age and the injuries he has suffered in recent years raise doubts about his medium-term performance.

‘The other case would be that of Eduardo Camavinga. Despite his natural talent, Klopp doesn’t see him fitting into the midfield he wants to create, especially if a playmaker arrives.’

But Klopp could now face increased competition to land the Real Madrid job with Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) claiming that AC Milan boss Allegri ‘has made two requests’ in order to ‘say yes’.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘wants to find a confident and experienced manager’ after Alonso’s reign and now ‘for the third time in the last seven years and after the first two rejections, the Merengues president is convinced that Massimiliano Allegri could be the right choice.’

Allegri, like Klopp, is demanding some changes at Real Madrid if he is to join with the Italian boss looking to bring in Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot if he accepts the job.

Calciomercato continues: ‘The first is to bring Luka Modric with him, if the Croatian decides to call it quits playing football and with Allegri who would like to include him in his staff in a tactical and dressing room management role (which he knows very well in Madrid).

‘The second is that the first transfer deal to be completed this summer will be to bring his faithful Adrien Rabiot to Madrid.’

