Jurgen Klopp is ready to bring one of Barcelona’s top transfer targets to Real Madrid after agreeing to take over, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with Xabi Alonso sacked in January after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

There had been speculation that there was dressing room unrest over team selection and tactics, and Real Madrid immediately installed Alvaro Arbeloa as Alonso’s successor.

It was unclear whether Arbeloa was coming in as a permanent successor or more of an interim boss until the end of the season – but, either way, it now seems like the Spaniard will be replaced.

There have been rumours earlier this month that former Liverpool boss Klopp has a verbal agreement to take over from Arbeloa once the season is over.

Another report earlier this week again revealed that the German has ‘agreed’ to take over as the Real Madrid manager in the summer with Klopp outlining nine transfer demands.

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The latest report out of Spain claims that Klopp is ‘very interested in becoming the new Real Madrid manager’ and that he will arrive at the Bernabeu ‘with Barca’s star signing’.

Klopp ‘would arrive with a reinforcement under his arm’ in the form of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba likely to leave on free transfers in the summer.

Schlotterbeck shocked everyone by recently signing a new deal at the Bundesliga club but he managed to agree an affordable release clause of between €50m and €60m.

The Germany international ‘prioritises’ a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano recently revealed earlier this month that current Real Madrid boss Arbeloa ‘could leave the club between now and the end of the season’.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arbeloa has been really appreciated internally at Real Madrid. First of all, people like his attitude. Second, they really value how he trusted young players from Castilla, because that is something Real Madrid want to continue doing.

“And then the game against Bayern was also appreciated. The team competed well against Manchester City earlier and then against Bayern too. Even though there was the red card for Camavinga, the attitude and the performance were respected inside the club. Of course, in terms of trophies and results, nothing has been won. That is the point.

“Real Madrid will assess Arbeloa’s position internally. It is possible that he could leave the club between now and the end of the season, but at the moment Real Madrid have not communicated anything official to him.”

Klopp is ‘one of the names always mentioned internally’ at Real Madrid

On rumoured Klopp interest, Romano added: “Real Madrid are still having internal conversations about managers, and one of the names always mentioned internally is Jurgen Klopp. But at the moment, that is not something advanced or concrete.

“Real Madrid have many people in the board who really appreciate Klopp, but first they need to understand whether Klopp really wants to return to the daily job of a manager. That has to be clear before anything else.”