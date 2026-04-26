Vinicius Junior could be forced to leave Real Madrid if former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp becomes the new manager at the Bernabeu, according to reports.

Real Madrid have had a turbulent campaign with Xabi Alonso sacked in January and replaced immediately by Alvaro Arbeloa, who has not been having a much better time at the Bernabeu.

There were rumours during Alonso’s time at the club of dressing room unrest with some players disagreeing over team selection and tactics.

Real Madrid could now end the season trophyless after being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week, while they are trailing arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga by 11 points.

It was not made clear whether Arbeloa came in as the permanent successor to Alonso or as an interim boss until the end of the season.

Either way, it looks likely that Arbeloa will be replaced in the summer with a number of different managers linked with taking over from the Spaniard.

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Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp has emerged as a top contender with some reports even claiming that he has struck an ‘agreement’ to take over at the end of the season.

One player who is not happy with the imminent appointment, according to reports in Spain, is Vinicius Junior with the Brazilian concerned at his role in Klopp’s plans.

Vinicius Jr’s future at Real Madrid ‘at risk

Klopp’s arrival ‘puts his continued presence at Real Madrid at risk’ as the former Liverpool boss ‘continues to gain momentum’ as a candidate.

It is understood that ‘many players disagree with this possibility and would prefer a coach with a very different profile’ and ‘among those most affected’ is Vinicius Jr.

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The report adds: ‘The number 7 is accustomed to a series of privileges that allow him to avoid tracking back and conserve his energy, focusing solely on making a difference when he receives the ball. This would change radically under Klopp, who would force him to work much harder off the ball , as he did with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Núñez, Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, and Mario Gotze.

‘And, should his attitude on and off the pitch not improve, Klopp would have no problem dropping him from the starting lineup and relegating him to a much more secondary role.’

For those reasons, Vinicius Junior is ready to ‘consider his future at the Santiago Bernabeu’ if Klopp joins and it could see him make a U-turn on the potential of signing a new contract at Real Madrid, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2027.