According to reports, Jurgen Klopp wants Real Madrid to beat Barcelona to a summer signing after it was claimed that he has ‘agreed’ to join.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp is being heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, who are expected to part ways with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa ahead of next season.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but he has been back in football as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football since the start of 2025.

The 58-year-old has yet to give a clear indication of his stance on a return to management, and unreliable Spanish outlets have been guessing at what is going on.

They have consistently flip-flopped on Klopp joining Real Madrid in recent months, but their latest stance is that he has ‘agreed’ to replace Arbeloa and has ‘informed’ president Florentino Perez of nine transfers he wants this summer.

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As part of that report, it was noted that Klopp was keen on three particular signings: Nico Schlotterbeck, Enzo Fernández, and Kenan Yildiz.

They said: ‘The three signings Klopp hopes Real Madrid will complete are Nico Schlotterbeck, Enzo Fernández, and Kenan Yildiz. They would strengthen some positions that are in dire need of reinforcement, where they currently lack players or where no one has yet reached the required standard.

‘Obviously, these three signings will be very expensive, and they won’t be easy for Florentino Pérez. But there’s no denying they would represent a significant leap forward.’

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And it is now said that Klopp will ‘arrive with’ Schlotterbeck, who had been identified as a ‘Barcelona star signing’ for this summer’s window.

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With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger likely to leave as free agents, Real Madrid need to sign a centre-back this summer and are apparently the leading candidate to land Schlotterbeck.

‘Klopp is a great admirer of his compatriot, who is considered one of the best in the world, and would not hesitate to request this signing from Florentino Pérez. Schlotterbeck has been the subject of constant transfer speculation this year, linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona. However, his priority is to join Real Madrid, where he knows he would play a crucial role.’

Another report in Spain claims Real Madrid have ‘already secured’ one summer signing, with Como standout Nico Paz primed to return to the Spanish giants via a buy-back clause.

The report explains: ‘The deal was initially closed for just over six million euros, but Real Madrid retained a buy-back option valued at nine million euros and also 50% of any future transfer fee. The deadline to activate this clause is May 30th, but the decision, as explained by the newspaper AS, seems practically finalised.

‘The club has already informed all parties involved that the player’s future requires a return to Madrid.’

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