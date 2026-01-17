Klopp demands £69m Newcastle star in ‘two active negotiations’ ahead of Real Madrid appointment

Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Nick Woltemade if he takes the Real Madrid job.

Jurgen Klopp has requested three specific new signings at Real Madrid as he continues to demand a squad overhaul in order to take the job, according to reports.

Los Blancos opted to sack Xabi Alonso on Monday after Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 to arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid are also trailing Barcelona in La Liga by four points and there had been rumours of discontent at Alonso’s management in the dressing room.

The Spanish giants immediately appointed Arbeloa to take over but that hasn’t stopped rumours that Real Madrid could appoint another coach in the summer.

There have been rumours for a while that former Liverpool boss Klopp could be a contender to take over from Alonso and Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Tuesday that Klopp would give the Real Madrid job ‘serious consideration’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Jürgen #Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

‘Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

There have been reports that, as well as the players Klopp wants to bring in, the German has demanded that the La Liga giants sell Vinicius Junior in the summer.

And now reports in Spain have claimed that the former Liverpool manager is demanding ‘three signings’ with ‘two active negotiations’ ongoing.

Klopp has made it clear that he ‘will only come to Real Madrid if it’s to lead a major squad overhaul’ and ‘he has wasted no time in making his first requests’.

The German has ‘put Nico Schlotterbeck’s name forward for consideration’ with injury problems impacting Eder Militao, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid officials ‘haven’t hesitated to begin negotiations to reach an agreement and convince the Borussia Dortmund defender to reject his other offers’.

Klopp believes ‘it’s essential to bring in a midfielder capable of orchestrating the team’s play’ and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ‘one of the options that most appeals to him’.

The report adds that his final wish is Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, who signed in the summer for £69m. The report adds: ‘Finally, Klopp hopes to bring in a true number nine, allowing Kylian Mbappe to play on the wing.

‘With Vinicius Junior’s potential departure, a new star player would be necessary, and Nick Woltemade could be a viable option.’

