Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez ‘only wants’ to sign for Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports, after Jurgen Klopp ‘agrees’ to become head coach.

Real Madrid have had a turbulent season with former head coach Xabi Alonso sacked in January after Los Blancos lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish giants immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but it wasn’t made clear if the former defender was the new permanent boss or an interim until the end of the season.

Either way, it now looks certain that Arbeloa will be replaced in the summer – with Real Madrid trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by nine points – and plenty of managers are being linked to the Real Madrid job.

But the race to fill the Bernabeu hotseat could be over with reports claiming that former Liverpool head coach Klopp has ‘agreed’ to take over next season.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez has previously been mooted as one of the signings Klopp wants to make as soon as he arrives at the end of the season.

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And now the latest reports out of Spain claim that Fernandez has made it clear that he ‘only wants’ a move to Real Madrid this summer and ‘has decided to cut off any negotiations that don’t involve’ the La Liga giants.

The report adds:

‘This stance directly affects his situation at Chelsea, the club with which he has a contract and where he doesn’t want to stay. Despite this, the player would be willing to wait for Real Madrid’s move before accepting another offer. It’s unusual to see such a firm position in the transfer market, especially for a player of his caliber. However, his desire to be part of the Real Madrid project outweighs any other option. ‘Real Madrid’s interest in strengthening their midfield is well-known, and Enzo fits the profile perfectly. His ability to orchestrate play, his intensity, and his international experience make him a highly valuable asset. Furthermore, the possibility of playing alongside Bellingham and Vinicius adds extra appeal, as his role is expected to be key in a team that, like Real Madrid, always aims for the Champions League.’

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Speaking soon after Alonso’s sacking in January, Klopp left the door open for a potential move to Real Madrid despite insisting he is happy in his role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer.

Klopp told AFP: “I’m in a place, as a person, where I’m completely at peace with where I am. I don’t want to be somewhere else. I don’t get up and excited if Real Madrid are showing interest. If they would be, but it’s the media.

“Do I want to coach again? At the moment, I would say no, but I cannot say never, never, never. I don’t expect to change my mind, but I don’t know.”

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