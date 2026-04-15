Klopp ‘getting closer’ to Real Madrid as he demands £121m trio; Liverpool star his ‘main bet’

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made three transfer demands to Real Madrid as his move to become head coach gets ‘closer’, according to reports.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso in early January after they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, while there had been rumours that some players were unhappy with the Spaniard’s tactics and team selection.

Los Blancos immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but there is already speculation that the former defender won’t last past the end of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane have all been linked with the job.

Klopp, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, has been linked more than most and is the current favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Real Marid head coach.

There have been reports of meetings between Klopp and the Real Madrid hierarchy already with the German outlining his demands ahead of next season.

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And now reports in Spain have claimed that the German is ‘getting closer’ to becoming the new Real Madrid head coach and has outlined ‘a clear roadmap to strengthen the squad’.

The report adds: ‘Jurgen Klopp’s project at Real Madrid involves reinforcing the defensive line in particular, one of the team’s weakest points.

‘The coach considers it essential to bring in top-level players who fit his style of play.’

That means spending around €140m (£121m), according to the report to bring in three new signings with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate his ‘main bet’.

Klopp ‘has also requested the signing of Nico Schlotterbeck to complete the defence’ and Real Madrid ‘values ​​his profile for his ability to play the ball out from the back and his physical presence in the area’.

It is understood that Klopp’s project ‘also includes future bets like Kenneth Eichhorn’ and Real Madrid ‘could invest close to 20 million euros in his signing, beating other interested clubs to the punch.

The report claims that Konate would cost Real Madrid in the region of €60m, which presumably would be after he renewed his contract as his deal comes to an end this summer.

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David Ornstein of The Athletic recently claimed that there has been ‘an impasse’ in negotiations over a new deal between Liverpool and the France international.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract this summer and my latest information is that his situation is at an impasse.”

After Ornstein’s update, Fabrizio Romano has now clarified his previous comments on a deal advancing with the salary numbers “almost okay” and just “some small details” holding up an agreement.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Why the new contract is not official yet? How is the status? Let me clarify something. Last week I told you guys that the deal is advancing to the final stages between Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool but it’s not done yet.

“Done means agreed, signed, approved by lawyers on club and player side, and that’s not the case yet. Why advanced? Because the numbers of the contract are almost okay when it’s about the salary.

“So the agreement on those numbers are quite okay. But there are some small details, but still important to clarify between Konate and Liverpool.

“And those details are regarding some clauses into the contract. I’m not talking about release clauses. I’m talking about specific clauses that they are discussing Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate.

“Clauses into the contract can be, for example, the bonuses linked to trophies and these sort of things. So the guaranteed salary is almost okay but there are some clauses to clarify.

“That’s why the new contract is still not green light signed tomorrow. That’s the point. But advancing to important stages in the recent weeks. So let’s wait for the outcome of these details before we know what’s going to happen with Ibrahima Konate.”

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