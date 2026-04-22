According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has decided to ‘halt all contact’ with Real Madrid as he has received a ‘better offer’.

Klopp is heavily linked with a potential return to management ahead of next season, with the beloved former Liverpool boss touted for several roles.

The respected German has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and he has remained coy when asked about his potential interest in returning to the role.

Klopp would not be short of options if he opted to return, but Fabrizio Romano recently insisted that he is yet to open the door for a comeback.

Despite this, Real Madrid are among those prominently linked with Klopp, with pesky Spanish reports finding creative ways to squeeze every last drop from the topic.

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Ahead of the likely sacking of head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are said to have opposed the Klopp appointment, while he is said to have ordered five signings ahead of next season.

In reality, Klopp would be a poor fit for Real Madrid. It is difficult to see him coping well with club politics after he butted heads with key figures at Liverpool for similar reasons.

So, it is hard to see Klopp even entertaining a move to Real Madrid, though a move to become Germany’s head coach is far more suitable.

Current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is expected to move on after the World Cup and return to club management, so the door could open for Klopp to take the role.

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And a new report in Spain claims Klopp favours the Germany job, with this standing out as his ‘main objective’.

The same report has shoehorned Real Madrid into the picture, when Klopp’s next move realistically has little to do with them.

On their account, Klopp is said to have ‘halted all contact’ with Real Madrid over the ‘better offer’ to replace Nagelsmann and ‘doesn’t want to proceed with meetings’.

The report explains:

‘From here, everything will depend on the German federation’s moves. If there’s a change on the bench, Klopp will be one of the leading candidates. And he wants to be free to take on that challenge. ‘So, the German coach isn’t definitively closing the door on Real Madrid , but he’s not opening it either. His future lies in waiting. And in football, when a coach makes that decision, it’s usually because he’s certain that the best is yet to come.’

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