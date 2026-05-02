Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho wait to find out who will be the new boss at the Bernabeu,

There is a consensus in the Real Madrid dressing room that the club should appoint Jurgen Klopp over Jose Mourinho as their next manager, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with club president Florentino Perez making the decision to sack Xabi Alonso back in January.

Perez immediately replaced Alonso with compatriot Alvaro Arbeloa but it was unclear whether the former Liverpool defender was brought in as permanent boss or as interim until the end of the season.

Whatever the initial decision it now seems clear that Arbeloa will be leaving with Real Madrid choosing between a couple of managers for the soon-to-be-vacant post.

David Ornstein of The Athletic recently revealed that Mourinho is Perez’s preferred candidate to take over in the summer after previously experiencing success under the Portuguese head coach, who is currently Benfica boss.

Another name consistently linked is Klopp but numerous reports have indicated that it is still unclear whether the former Liverpool manager would be willing to get back into football management.

READ: Real Madrid star tells Arbeloa ‘not to to contact me’ as ‘unbearable’ relationship forces exit

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mourinho is “ready to go” if offered the Real Madrid job, while the La Liga side will only move for Klopp if the German puts himself back on “the market as a manager”.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “It is going to be a very special and busy summer at Real Madrid. We know there are several situations, players leaving, players arriving, players returning, and also the manager.

“For Jurgen Klopp, either he puts himself back in the market as a manager, or Real Madrid will not disturb his agreement with the Red Bull group. So it depends on Klopp.

READ: Real Madrid: Romano update reveals Klopp ‘essential’ factor as he could replace Arbeloa – ‘possibility’

“On the other side, Jose Mourinho is ready to go to Real Madrid, but that depends on Florentino Perez’s decision. So that is the situation.”

The Real Madrid dressing room ‘doesn’t want’ Mourinho

And reports in Spain have indicated that the Real Madrid dressing room ‘doesn’t want’ Mourinho as the Portuguese boss is ‘not well received by many players’.

The report adds: ‘Because they prefer someone less controversial, someone with a closer relationship with the players, someone who won’t cause problems. They haven’t forgotten his clashes with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, and Pepe, and for this reason, they favor the German coach. It’s an option that also appeals to and convinces many at Real Madrid, and seems to be generating more consensus among the senior players.

‘Besides, Klopp has a less aggressive approach and a style of play that the squad believes is a much better fit. But the final decision rests with the president.’

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