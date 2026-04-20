Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is demanding five signings from the Real Madrid hierarchy ahead of his potential arrival, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with Xabi Alonso sacked in January after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

There had been speculation that there was dressing room unrest over team selection and tactics, and Real Madrid immediately installed Alvaro Arbeloa as Alonso’s successor.

It was unclear whether Arbeloa was coming in as a permanent successor or more of an interim boss until the end of the season – but, either way, it now seems like the Spaniard will be replaced.

There have been rumours earlier this month that former Liverpool boss Klopp has a verbal agreement to take over from Arbeloa once the season is over.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Klopp is demanding five signings worth around €260m (£227m) to overhaul the Real Madrid squad next term.

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Klopp sees Manchester City’s Rodri, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as ‘mandatory’ signings and Real Madrid ‘would have to make a significant effort to finalise any of these signings, and even more so if they try to pursue all three at once’.

The report emphasises that Klopp is ‘very interested in returning to the sidelines’ as Real Madrid head coach and another ‘name he has put forward to Florentino Perez is Kenan Yildiz, who is a personal favourite’.

It is understood that Juventus ‘could open the door for him in exchange for around €70 million’ in the summer with the Serie A giants ‘lacking a stable project’.

Klopp also ‘calls for a change in Real Madrid’s goalkeeping position’ with Freiburg star Noah Atubolu his top target to strengthen that position.

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The report adds: ‘He’s an expert at saving penalties, having stopped more than half of the shots he’s faced , and his contract expires in 2027, so he could be available for a very reasonable price.

‘Klopp is convinced that Atubolu would be a magnificent replacement for Courtois, and an interesting long-term successor, considering he is only 23 years old.’

Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid interest in Klopp

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Arbeloa’s future last week, he said on his YouTube channel: “Arbeloa has been really appreciated internally at Real Madrid. First of all, people like his attitude. Second, they really value how he trusted young players from Castilla, because that is something Real Madrid want to continue doing.

“And then the game against Bayern was also appreciated. The team competed well against Manchester City earlier and then against Bayern too. Even though there was the red card for Camavinga, the attitude and the performance were respected inside the club. Of course, in terms of trophies and results, nothing has been won. That is the point.

“Real Madrid will assess Arbeloa’s position internally. It is possible that he could leave the club between now and the end of the season, but at the moment Real Madrid have not communicated anything official to him.”

On rumours that Klopp will replace the Spaniard, Romano added: “Real Madrid are still having internal conversations about managers, and one of the names always mentioned internally is Jurgen Klopp. But at the moment, that is not something advanced or concrete.

“Real Madrid have many people in the board who really appreciate Klopp, but first they need to understand whether Klopp really wants to return to the daily job of a manager. That has to be clear before anything else.”