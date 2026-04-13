Klopp confirms ‘purge of five untouchables’ after Real Madrid ‘agreement in principle’

Jurgen Klopp could be managing Antonio Rudiger next season one way or another.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly agreed to chop five players from the squad in his next job after claims he has an ‘agreement in principle’ with Real Madrid.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new to the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked after they sacked Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Alonso in January after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The decision came after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Man City and Liverpool – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

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Multiple managers have been linked with replacing current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa in the summer after recent claims that he will definitely be replaced at the end of the season.

There were reports on Sunday that Real Madrid have already reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to make Klopp their next manager in the summer.

Spanish journalist Angel Torquemada, who broke the news, added: ‘The principle of agreement already has some foundations and they are conditions and demands that the German technician asks for. It would involve the incorporation of two contrasted defenders, two contrasting midfielders and Erling Haaland.’

However, further reports in Spain have poured cold water on those reports as they push the narrative that Klopp will instead arrive as the Germany national team coach after the World Cup.

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It is understood that Klopp has confirmed ‘a purge of five untouchables’ – including Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger – if he becomes the Germany head coach and replaces Julian Nagelsmann.

The report adds: ‘The most impactful measure would be the departure of several players considered pillars of the team. Among them is Antonio Rüdiger , a key figure in the German defense and a regular in major international tournaments. Along with him, players like Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané would also be leaving . This decision would mean dispensing with a significant portion of the core group of players Nagelsmann has consistently called up in recent years.

‘The reality is that Klopp is looking for something different with his national team. He wants players who are a perfect fit for his style of play, based on high pressing, speed in transition, and constant teamwork. To achieve this, he won’t hesitate to leave out those who don’t adapt to that approach.’

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