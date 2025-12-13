According to reports, Jurgen Klopp has ‘requested’ a Liverpool duo as his first signings to replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The beloved Liverpool legend opted to leave the Premier League giants as he felt he needed a break, but he returned to football at the start of this year, becoming Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

This is a stress-free role for Klopp, but it has been reported this week that he has ‘raised alarm bells’ at Liverpool and Real Madrid by deciding to put himself back on the management market.

Klopp has been mooted as a potential replacement for Alonso at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard under immense pressure.

Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in the summer, but he already appears to be on the brink of an exit. The La Liga giants have only won two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

It was reported that Alonso would have been sacked if Real Madrid lost to Man City and they were beaten 2-1, but Fabrizio Romano has since claimed that he is being given “one more chance” when they face Deportivo Alaves this weekend.

Romano claimed: “The story of Alonso being guaranteed to be fired if he lost the game with Man City was never confirmed, and Real Madrid confirmed that this was not the case.

“Now obviously results must change. There is an important game with Alaves and the feeling internally at Real Madrid is that they want to give Alonso one more chance to change the situation.”

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Klopp has ‘requested’ two Liverpool stats as his first signings to replace Alonso, with the German manager ‘pointing out Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai as priorities’.

However, there is a problem as Real Madrid are reportedly against the idea of signing Szoboszlai.

