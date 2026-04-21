Jurgen Klopp is finding his potential appointment as Real Madrid boss is facing some push back from a couple of Los Blancos players, according to reports.

The former Liverpool head coach has been heavily linked with a return to management as he reportedly looks to leave his role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

Real Madrid have had a turbulent season with Xabi Alonso sacked earlier this year after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Before Alonso lost his job, there were rumours of dressing room unrest with players unhappy with certain team selections and tactics under the Spaniard.

Real Madrid immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach, although it was unclear whether it was on an interim basis or permanent, but things have not really improved.

Los Blancos are currently nine points adrift of Barcelona in the race to win the La Liga title, while Real Madrid lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.

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Defeat to the Bavarians seems to have cemented the feeling around Real Madrid that there will be a new head coach in charge from next season.

And there were rumours recently that former Liverpool boss Klopp has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to take over once the season has been completed.

Recent reports have claimed that Kylian Mbappe ‘doesn’t want’ Klopp to be the new manager at the Bernabeu and now one of his team-mates has followed suit.

Reports in Spain claim that Klopp ‘has been informed that there are two Real Madrid stars who do not want him as manager’ with Vinicius Junior now joining Mbappe in rallying against the appointment.

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The report even goes one further by claiming ‘there is no enthusiasm in Chamartín for the possible arrival of the German’ with Mbappe indicating a ‘clear preference for Didier Deschamps to be signed, with whom he maintains a strong relationship after years together on the national team.’

While it is claimed that ‘Mbappe is looking for stability and an environment where he feels comfortable in order to perform at his best. Klopp, with his more intense and demanding style, wouldn’t quite fit with the Frenchman’s vision for Real Madrid’s next step.’

The situation is becoming ‘more complicated’ for Klopp and the report continues: ‘The other key player is Vinicius. In his case, the problem isn’t so much the coach as what his style of play entails. Klopp demands a defensive system based on constant pressure, off-the-ball work, and total commitment to defensive duties from every player. And that’s where the Brazilian’s reservations arise.’

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that it is possible that Real Madrid head coach Arbeloa “could leave the club between now and the end of the season”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arbeloa has been really appreciated internally at Real Madrid. First of all, people like his attitude. Second, they really value how he trusted young players from Castilla, because that is something Real Madrid want to continue doing.

“And then the game against Bayern was also appreciated. The team competed well against Manchester City earlier and then against Bayern too. Even though there was the red card for Camavinga, the attitude and the performance were respected inside the club. Of course, in terms of trophies and results, nothing has been won. That is the point.

“Real Madrid will assess Arbeloa’s position internally. It is possible that he could leave the club between now and the end of the season, but at the moment Real Madrid have not communicated anything official to him.”

While Romano has also confirmed that there is interest from Real Madrid in Klopp but the Spanish giants still need to determine whether he would be up for returning to management.

Romano added: “Real Madrid are still having internal conversations about managers, and one of the names always mentioned internally is Jurgen Klopp. But at the moment, that is not something advanced or concrete.

“Real Madrid have many people in the board who really appreciate Klopp, but first they need to understand whether Klopp really wants to return to the daily job of a manager. That has to be clear before anything else.”