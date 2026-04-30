Klopp ‘will be the next Real Madrid coach’ as Kroos link ‘tips scales’ away from Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho wait to find out who will be the new boss at the Bernabeu,

Jurgen Klopp is now set to be the next Real Madrid manager with news he is now ready to accept an official offer, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a season to forget by their very high standards with the La Liga giants set to end the season without a major trophy.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez chose to sack Xabi Alonso in January after they lost the Spanish Super Cup to arch-rivals Barcelona amid rumours that there was dressing room unrest over tactics and team selection.

Alvaro Arbeloa was immediately hired by Real Madrid but it was not made clear whether he was a permanent boss or interim head coach until the end of the season.

Either way, the Spaniard will now be replaced in the summer with former Liverpool boss Klopp and current Benfica head coach Mourinho emerging as the top two candidates.

There have been various reports that a deal for the German is on and off over the past few months but David Ornstein’s claims that Mourinho has emerged as Perez’s preferred candidate seemed to put a spanner in the works for Klopp.

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But reports in Spain have relayed claims from journalist Josep Pedrerol and insisted that ‘Klopp will be the next Real Madrid coach’ ahead of Mourinho.

It is understood that the former Liverpool boss ‘could become the chosen one to take the reins of the team in the coming weeks if the board makes a final move’.

The report adds:

‘According to Josep Pedrerol, the German coach would welcome the possibility of taking the job at the Santiago Bernabeu. He finds the club’s sporting project appealing and would be willing to accept the position if he receives an official offer.’

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The presence of Germany legend Toni Kroos at Real Madrid has ‘tipped the scales in Klopp’s favour’ with the former midfielder returning ‘to act as a link between the dressing room and the board’.

Kroos pulling the Real Madrid strings?

The report continues:

‘Kroos believes Klopp is the ideal manager to lead Real Madrid’s new project. His knowledge of German football and his relationship with the coach could facilitate the team’s adaptation to a new style of play.’

Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes has insisted that he would choose Raul over Klopp, Mourinho or any other coach to take over next season.

Morientes told COPE earlier this week: “Which coach would I propose to the club? The one I proposed at the beginning of last season, the one who was in the youth academy last year, Raúl . If you’re going to give someone young a chance…

“Look, first you have to develop a project for a coach: Understand the coach, know how he plays, and know if the players you have will work for that coach. Why did Arbeloa get pushed ahead of Raúl? Well, I have no idea, it surprised me a lot, Raúl’s departure from the club really surprised me.”