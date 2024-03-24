Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed when his next move will be announced amid reports linking him with Real Madrid.

Mbappe is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it was announced a couple of months ago that he has no intention of penning a new contract to commit his future to PSG.

Real Madrid transfer

The World Cup winner has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs in recent years as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have been mooted as potential destinations.

Despite this, Real Madrid have always been considered to be his most likely next destination and it is being widely reported that a deal is on the brink of being finalised.

To appease Mbappe, Spanish outlet Defensa Central are reporting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised the signings of Leny Yoro and Alphonso Davies.

Mbappe was in action for France on Saturday as they were beaten 2-o by Germany in an international friendly. Speaking post-match, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was snappy when asked about the attacker’s proposed move to the Bernabeu.

READ MORE: Thank you Luis Enrique for ‘punishing’ egotistical Kylian Mbappe en route to Real Madrid transfer



He said: “To be honest… Right now, at this time I don’t care. Let’s see what he’s gonna do. Right now he’s a player of PSG. We will see in the future what will happen.”

“I’m very calm about it…”

Mbappe has now revealed that there will be an announcement about his future “before” this summer’s European Championships.

“People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it,” Mbappe told Telefoot.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore.

“I’ll be at the Euros with a calm head, ready to do great things.”

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently explained why they were not interested in signing Mbappe.

“He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players,” Ratcliffe told reporters.

READ MORE: Welcome back Barcelona, built from La Masia and ready to take on Real Galacticos



“They have done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club.

“And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.”

He added: “I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success.

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”