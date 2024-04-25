A French football expert has explained why the “announcement” of Kylian Mbappe’s proposed move to Spanish giants Real Madrid is likely to be delayed.

Mbappe‘s current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season. He has been linked with several Premier League clubs but it has been anticipated for a while that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Many onlookers had expected the World Cup winner to leave PSG for Real Madrid before this summer but after several prolonged transfer sagas, this is finally expected to come to fruition ahead of next season.

“There won’t be any clarity over Mbappe’s future…”

Earlier this month, Mbappe netted a brace against Barcelona as PSG beat the La Liga giants 6-4 on aggregate to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

PSG will face Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, while Real Madrid will come up against Bayern Munich so Mbappe could come up against his next club in the final.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson is of the understanding that there will not be an “official announcement” about Mbappe’s future while the two clubs remain in the Champions League.

“As long as PSG and Real Madrid are both in the Champions League, there won’t be any clarity over Mbappe’s future,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“I don’t think there’ll be an official announcement from either club regarding his future, and in many ways, because of the potential optics of the two teams playing each other in the final, I think that could delay things even further.

“Then we’d be looking at probably closer to the end of Mbappe’s contract at the end of June, which then probably brings onto the horizon the possibility of Mbappe going to the Euros still with no announcement as to where his future lies.”

Johnson has also moved to rule out the prospect of Mbappe performing a U-turn on his future if PSG beat Real Madrid in the final.

“Some people have asked me, would PSG beating Real in the final convince Mbappe to change his mind? I don’t think it would, I think it’s advanced to the point now that the expectation is that he will go to Madrid, it’s just about how it plays out.

“Obviously it would probably be less complicated and there would be less drama if it wasn’t PSG vs Real Madrid in the final, but, if it is, then I think there will be a focus, certainly on PSG’s side, that is more than just Mbappe against Real Madrid and what happens next; it’s a team effort and everything to get PSG there will have been collective, so I think they’ll try to down-play the Mbappe focus as much as possible.”

