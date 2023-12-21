Real Madrid line up move for Man Utd outcast Mason Greenwood; January deal ‘confirmed’ for another exit-linked star

Top European clubs are reportedly planning to take advantage of the fact that Mason Greenwood will almost certainly not be returning to Manchester United at the end of the season.

The attacker was considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in the world when he first broke onto the scene at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances in total for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and making 12 assists in the process.

Scouts from Real Madrid kept a close eye on Greenwood’s progress with Man Utd, with several other top clubs registering an interest in him.

However, the 22-year-old’s career took a dark turn when off-field allegations of attempted rape and assault came to light, and he was suspended by his club as he awaited trial.

The case against him was dropped by prosecutors earlier this year, but Man Utd decided against reintegrating the youngster back into the first team.

Instead, Greenwood was sent out on loan to Getafe, where he has become a key player for the LaLiga side, netting five goals and made four assists in 15 appearances so far.

READ MORE: Man Utd issue Super League statement as European giants join ranks

According to TEAMtalk, the winger’s fine form in Spain has ‘caught the attention of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and a host of other clubs in Spain and around Europe.’

The report claims that Man Utd ‘may have to cash in as keeping Greenwood risks destabilising the fan base and could alienate the women’s team.’

The Premier League giants are not ‘completely sold on the idea of getting rid of him,’ however. TEAMtalk say that ‘some at the club believe there is a pathway for Greenwood to return to the fold at Old Trafford.’

As it stands, though, a permanent move away from Old Trafford next summer seems the most likely option for the attacker, and it’s thought he would be keen on joining Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that another exit-linked Man Utd player – Donny van de Beek – is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in the New Year.

“Donny van de Beek deal, completed between all parties involved,” Romano wrote on X.

“Documents being exchanged after the player completed medical tests in Frankfurt. Donny will be Eintracht player on loan from Man United starting from January 1. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

It will be interesting to see if any other Man Utd players follow Van de Beek out the exit door this winter.

DON’T MISS: Top assist providers in 2023: Liverpool target leapfrogs Salah as Alonso brilliance laid bare