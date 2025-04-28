Gary Lineker blasts ’embarrassing’ Real Madrid star vs Barcelona: ‘It’s a bit degrading’

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have hit out at Antonio Rudiger’s behaviour as Real Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final 3-2 to Barcelona on Saturday.

Jules Kounde scored a dramatic extra-time winner to send the Barcelona players, staff and fans into raptures on 116 minutes, leaving Real Madrid very little time to reply.

Pedri opened the scoring on 28 minutes before goals from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni turned the match on its head with 13 minutes to play.

Ferran Torres managed to equalise with six minutes to spare in order to take the game to extra time before Kounde’s brilliant winner sparking controversial scenes from Real Madrid players in the dying moments.

Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham were all shown straight red cards by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea as Real Madrid’s players lost their heads in the closing stages.

Rudiger’s sending off was by far the most shocking with the former Chelsea centre-back launching ice cubes in the direction of the refereee while being held back by several team-mates.

Former England and Barcelona striker Lineker was shocked by Real Madrid’s conduct during the match, branding Rudiger and the club “embarrassing” in the final.

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “The Copa del Rey was an interesting game! It was fraught with brilliance, it was a cracking game and then it all went a little t*** up for Real Madrid.

“I think they’ve lost their minds a little bit because they’re struggling. It’s a bit degrading, a bit embarrassing for the club.

“We saw the stuff with Vinicius when Rodri won the Ballon d’Or, it lacked a bit of class. And they lost their heads completely in this game.

“Antonio Rudiger got a red card and was throwing ice cubes or something at the referee. Real Madrid are better than that.

“Everyone has moments but they need to have a little word with themselves. It’s hard when you’re so used to winning, dealing with defeat is not always easy.”

Speaking about Rudiger’s touchline behaviour during the closing moments, Richards added: “It’s embarrassing. That’s embarrassing.

“Real Madrid are a top club and they have values. They’re winners but you can’t act like that.”

Rudiger is facing a huge suspension after his actions and issued an apology in the aftermath of the crushing defeat, he said: “There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I’m very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the second half on.

“After 11 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake.

“Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night.”