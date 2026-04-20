Jurgen Klopp reunion at Real Madrid off as star ‘close’ to Liverpool deal

Real Madrid’s quest to bring Ibrahima Konate to Estadio Bernabeu is all but over, with the Liverpool defender declaring that he is “close” to signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Konate has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who have made a habit of signing top-quality players on free transfers in recent years.

David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe are three of the current stars who moved to Real Madrid as free agents.

Madrid had a deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer to sign him on a free transfer, but Los Blancos eventually paid Liverpool €10million (£8.7m) to get the right-back out of his contract early so that he could play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid have been keeping tabs on the France international centre-back.

Real Madrid have also made former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp their top target to replace Alvaro Arbeloa in the dugout at Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

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While Madrid fans would have been relishing a potential reunion between Klopp and Konate at the Spanish and European giants, the Liverpool defender’s latest comments will put flight to those hopes.

Ibrahima Konate will sign new Liverpool contract

Konate told BBC Sport after Liverpool’s win against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday: “There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement..

“I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

The 26-year-old centre-back added: “For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season. This is what I’ve always wanted.

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“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November before everyone talked about everything and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.

“When he’s going to reply, you will see. I just wish that.”

Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Rudiger and Alaba are the recognised central defenders in the current Madrid squad.

Both Rudiger and Alaba are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

While Alaba is widely expected to leave Los Blancos when his current contract expires this summer, Rudiger could be offered a 12-month extension to his current deal.

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