Yan Diomande, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield, with a report claiming that the RB Leipzig winger wants to join Real Madrid instead.

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are the two clubs most strongly interested in Diomande, who emerged as one of the finest wingers in the world last season.

Diomande starred for RB Leipzig last season and is now shining for the Ivory Coast at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Liverpool have already had a bid for Diomande rejected, with the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), showing real intent to sign the 19-year-old as a replacement for the departed Mohamed Salah.

RB Leipzig are very likely to get a new and improved bid from Liverpool for Diomande, but it has now emerged in the Spanish media that the teenager wants to join Real Madrid.

Yan Diomande wants Real Madrid, not Liverpool

According to El Debate, Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has been watching Diomande for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup.

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Madrid’s main target for the right winger is Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, but Diomande has emerged as a viable alternative.

The Spanish publication has claimed that Diomande ‘wants to join Real Madrid, not Liverpool or PSG’.

El Debate has added that Diomande ‘wants to come to Real Madrid’.

The report has further noted: ‘His loyalty to Real Madrid is so strong that Liverpool and PSG are both vying for his signature, and he’s waiting for Real Madrid.

‘Leipzig has already rejected a €100 million offer from Liverpool, who are preparing a response.

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‘Luis Enrique has asked Nassr Al-Khelaïfi to sign him to strengthen the European champions.

‘Real Madrid faces competition in this race and must make a move if they want to secure the player.

‘The price for the German club to agree to the deal is around €120 million plus bonuses.’

Why Real Madrid should NOT bid for Yan Diomande

There is no doubt that Diomande is a very impressive talent whose explosiveness on the flank would make any team better.

Vinicius Junior is the bona fide left-winger for Madrid, who have Kylian Mbappe down the middle as the central striker.

Regarding the right wing, Rodrygo will miss a major chunk of next season because of a serious knee injury, while Franco Mastantuono could be sent out on loan by Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.

Brahim Diaz is very likely to be a back-up for Mourinho, who could use Bernardo Silva on the right flank to accommodate the former Manchester City star in his system.

Let’s not forget that Mourinho also has Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham to fit into his team, too.

Diomande is still only 19 and has had just one good season in the Bundesliga.

It would be madness for Madrid to spend €120million (103.4m) on a teenager whom they saw at Leganes and did not bother signing – just because of a strong season in the German top flight.

If indeed Madrid want to sign a new right-winger this summer to be successful in their quest to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League, then they need someone proven for a longer period of time – someone like Olise.

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