Real Madrid eye top Liverpool target as ‘first alternative’ if Kylian Mbappe rejects 2024 move

Jamal Musiala and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Real Madrid will reportedly move for Liverpool-linked Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has been linked with Los Blancos ever since he broke onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco.

He was very close to joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer in 2022, a year after the Parisiens turned down a bid worth around £170million, despite his contract situation.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Mbappe will probably join Madrid then. Well, that is what everyone thought a couple of years ago before the France captain signed a new contract in Paris.

Should Mbappe leave Florentino Perez with egg on his face again, the Madrid president will pursue Bayern attacker Musiala, according to German outlet Bild.

Musiala is under contract until 2026 but the Bundesliga champions ‘want to do everything they can’ to extend his deal, even if they will have to ‘almost triple’ his salary.

The German international is attracting interest from Liverpool and now Real Madrid and his reluctance to discuss a new deal at this moment in time could play into their hands.

Of course, signing Mbappe is at ‘the top of Madrid’s agenda’ but if they cannot land him, Musiala will become ‘the first alternative’.

As well as Liverpool, Manchester City are also interested in signing the 20-year-old, the report adds.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dressen recently said the club will do everything to keep hold of Musiala.

Speaking to BR24, Dressen said: “I’d really love to keep him for life. Jamal is already a top football player today.

“We’d would do well to keep him with us for as long as possible, that’s our plan.”

A contract renewal for Mbappe is not out of the question, even if PSG have felt for some time that the 24-year-old has already decided to join the La Liga club.

Madrid were forced to release a statement calling out the “completely false” reports claiming they are already in talks to sign Mbappe at the end of the season.

“Given the information recently issued and published by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid CF would like to state that this information is completely false and that no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG,” a statement read.

While the Reds are reportedly keen on Musiala with Mohamed Salah’s future up in the air, a recent report said they are ‘not giving up’ on the signing of Mbappe.

