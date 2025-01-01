According to reports, Liverpool have been given two options regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid submitted an ‘approach’.

The England international is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer and Real Madrid are keen to sign him.

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely to leave as he is Real Madrid’s preferred replacement for 32-year-old Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid were initially expected to wait until the summer to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, but it’s emerged that they have submitted an ‘approach’ to sign him in January.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed:

‘Liverpool have turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. ‘The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires next summer and the Spanish club have now made their interest official.

‘Real Madrid contacted the Anfield hierarchy to establish whether Liverpool were prepared to sell Alexander-Arnold to them during the winter window. ‘However, no figures were discussed with Liverpool making it clear that they have no interest in negotiating the 26-year-old’s exit in January.

Despite this, a new report in Spain claims Liverpool have two options as ‘everything is in their hands’ regarding Alexander-Arnold.

‘The full-back told Liverpool’s management a few weeks ago of his decision to start his career as a Real Madrid player when his contract expires, that is, on June 30.’

‘Now everything is in the hands of the owners of the English club. Either to resign themselves and see how one of their flagships goes without receiving anything in return or, on the contrary, to obtain an amount between 20 and 25 million euros, which is what Real Madrid is willing to pay for the signing of the defender in the winter market. ‘The footballer does not want to betray his team and has always been upfront with Liverpool. When asked, he acknowledged the interest. Now it may be in his hands to force an exit in January, but it does not seem easy.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid made an approach and predicted the real reason for this update.

Carragher said: “The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

“I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.

“It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”