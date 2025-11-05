Liverpool beat Real Madrid and one player for the Spanish club stood out for all the wrong reasons. Will Real move for Harry Maguire now?

Ode to Vini

What a snidey, odious little prick he is.

Stu, Southampton

Have the adults taken over at Liverpool?

I think Liverpool’s season can be looked at in the light of children discovering a stash of sweets with no supervision.

The initial sugar rush of shiny new attacking players corresponds to the opening 5 games, exhilarating highs teetering on the brink. Then the sugar crash of the next run of games. I’m hoping that the last 2 games might represent the adults reintroducing porridge into the children’s diets, although the Man City game will show if the children managed to hide any sweets away…

Kieran Malone (open brackets, close brackets)

…If Conor Bradley could play every week like he did last night he would be the best right back in the league. Put Vinicius in his pocket and never looked in any kind of trouble.

Szoboslai is really cooking and the rest of the team is finally getting up to this level. Let’s hope this is a reversion to last season’s system where we actually have control in games.

Within that system last night it looked like Wirtz finally got to start notionally on the left. It looked like Slot instructed him to rigidly be LW off the ball but he was free to roam in possession. Covered the most distance of any Liverpool player on the night, recovered the ball more time than anyone else and created chances that really should’ve led to us winning by more than 1. I know Slot loves Gakpo but surely he sees that Wirtz is going to be devastating if he’s allowed to continue playing there every week.

I wonder how warm those benches are in Spain. Must be nice for Trent to get to travel the world watching such great football from so close up. What any top footballer would dream of.

Minty, LFC

Farewell Harry

After that awful performance by Madrid (due in no small part to Liverpool playing very well), I just know that Madrid will do everything in their power to pry that ultimate big game forward – Harry Maguire – from us.

Niraj (resigned to losing Maguire)

Stop being snarky about Spurs

Congrats to Lewis Oldham for a remarkably petty, sneering match report of Spurs København that wouldn’t have been out of place in a rag like the Mail or Sun, it really was a new low point.

Maybe he’s not responsible for the headline which was an absolutely doozy to kick things off, with a 4-0 CL victory apparently only ‘delaying’ ridicule for a side who are unbeaten in the CL and 6th in the PL.

Lewis then goes on to liken Xavi Simons to Anthony on the basis of less than 10 games, because quoting Jamie O’Hara is always a good idea that doesn’t make you look stupid at all. To finish, he repeatedly asserts that a better team would have done better than København which is either a truism and/or completely unprovable depending your perspective, but in either case I don’t think saying København had the same number of shots on target in the first half (although both were completely harmless and Spurs missed numerous good chances) proves what you think it does.

Overall, can we get back to quality football content not trying to be snide and clever? If i wanted to read Sun level tripe I’d read the Sun.

Phil, London

Apologies to Fulham but…

Are you Fulham?

Are you Fulham?

Are you Fulham in disguise?

Are you Fulham in disguise?

JDB

Commentator curse

HT in the Slavia Prague game (Goons flying high in practically every aspect right now, but in the words of the great Frank Harper, ‘Could everyone [in the attack] stop gettin shot’ anytime soon please? I digress…)

I’m watching, completely legally, on TNT Sports tonight. Due to some technical issues, main commentary duo Sam Matterface and Martin Keown got cut off for several minutes. The commentary reverted to professionally trained studio team, Laura Woods, Anita Asante, and Owen Hargreaves.

Now we’ve all had our gripes with commentators over the years. Your Nevilles, your Houghtons, your Tylers and your Townsends, but for me (Clive), these brief few minutes showed just how good even the bad guys are. Huge gaps, totally irrelevant comments, interruptions, etc and so forth. It was a mess! And these were genuine studio pros, dropped in at the deep end. Maybe someone can dig up the clip, but it really was freakin painful. These brief few minutes shone a light on just how much prep and skill goes into commentating live on a game.

A recent Arsecast (gooner podcast, but this particular episode is barely gooner-forward at all, promise) featured an interview with Conor McNamara, BBC stalwart), and genuinely gives a look behind the curtain of this much-maligned art. Give it a listen. That, along with tonight’s brief interlude, has really given me a whole new respect for the people behind the mics.

Anyway, back to the match. Saka is about to be subbed off, probably.

Nick, Gooner in Berlin

PS. Oh.. Well we’ll take that instead =)

Maths is fun

If, and bear with me here…

Arsenal beat Sunderland, City beat Liverpool, Villa v Bournemouth, Brighton beat Palace, Spurs and Man Utd draw, and so do Chelsea. Ahead of the dullest interlull ever the teams in 3rd down to 10th will all be on 18 points. That’s got to be worth a £1 acca. When the fun stops!

Gary AVFC, Oxford (taking drastic measures and a financial hit to avoid said interlull by heading out for The Ashes).

