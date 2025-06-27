Real Madrid will lower their ‘starting price’ for Rodrygo to speed his exit from the club after the Brazilian ‘asked to leave’ amid interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners were dealt a blow last week when it was revealed that Barcelona were closing in on a deal for Nico Williams, but were then handed a huge boost on Wednesday as a report in Spain claimed ‘dream’ left wing target Rodrygo has ‘asked to leave’ Real Madrid.

The bombshell report came on the back of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that Rodrygo telling Madrid and new manager Xabi Alonso that he wants to leave was the “only way” Arsenal would get the deal done.

“The only way is if Rodrygo goes to Xabi Alonso and tells him at some point now – in one week, in two weeks – ‘I want to leave the club’.

“So is Rodrygo deciding? If he decides to go to Arsenal, the doors of this deal to negotiate could be open, but in this moment, Rodrygo still didn’t tell anything to Xabi Alonso.”

The report claimed Rodrygo has ‘formally requested his departure in this summer market due to the imminent loss of prominence in the new tactical structure of the Basque coach’.

The arrival of Franco Mastantuono, combined with him being dropped to the bench for the Club World Cup wins over Pachuca and RB Salzburg, has pushed Rodrygo to the exit.

And now a report from Fichajes claims that not only is Rodrygo ‘on the exit ramp’ but the Real Madrid are prepared to ‘lower their starting price’ for his transfer to force his exit.

‘The reality of the market has been colder than expected’ and despite the reported interest from Arsenal, the report claims ‘parties have not shown willingness to reach’ the La Liga giants’ initial €100m [£85m] asking price.

As a result ‘the club is evaluating adjusting its economic claims to facilitate its exit and open the range of possible destinations’.

Cadena SER’s Antonio Romero claimed that while he’s not heard about Madrid actively looking to sell Rodrygo as things stand, ‘he’s gone if he doesn’t wake up’.

‘It’s an open secret that if Rodrygo doesn’t wake up and an offer comes in, he’s more out than in,’ Romero said.

‘The solution lies in his quality, which is a lot, and in his ability to turn games around.

‘Nobody wants to get rid of a Rodrygo like the one that appeared two or three seasons ago under Carlo Ancelotti.

‘If you have the Rodrygo of last season, melancholic and with little luck in performances and in front of goal, if an offer comes in, he’s gone.’