Real Madrid are lower than a snake’s belly; throw the book at them

Who would be a referee and why bother? It’s all grief and little gratitude. All your hard work is worth nothing. Here are a bunch of entitled idiots and their slavish followers to accuse you of everything from incompetence to corruption and treat you appallingly.

The goings-on at Real Madrid TV are just the latest illustration of the problem. The platform showed a video of their Copa Del Rey final v Barcelona referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and his career of ‘mistakes’, basically bullying him with their victim mentality.

For a club platform to do this is culturally typical of in-house TV channels. One-eyed places for talk of persecution, corruption, inadequacy, inconsistency and other ‘why does this always happen to us?’ paranoia that only the emotionally undeveloped stupids indulge in. Perhaps they believe it all, more likely it’s just a cynical exercise in harvesting and keeping fans who cannot tolerate any criticism.

To more rational people, they may be thinking this is all a bit of an exaggeration, but the club channel has become a reliable source of discourse for those inclined to think everyone is against them. And you only have to look at ‘local newspapers’ to see the slavish brown-nosing that passes for analysis in some quarters to realise that the money isn’t in truth, it’s in acquiescence.

De Burgos threatened strike action. “We are not going to continue to allow what is happening,” he said. But Madrid didn’t back down from their disgraceful, whiny, victimhood mentality, criticising him for ‘announcing supposed actions which are far from the principles of equality, objectivity and impartiality which should prevail a few hours before a footballing event followed by millions of people around the world’. The words of absolute roasters.

It’s pathetic, childish and all football should decry the club and its dubious ethics. They make the club look small, petty and nasty, but they won’t because this is part of a culture embraced by the big clubs to garner viewers and clicks. It’s everywhere now, the unjustified, puerile, idiotic Trumpian-style victimhood and there’s always an audience for it. There’s probably money, one way or another, in promoting those slowed-down clips which show two tackles, one a red card, one not, and claiming it’s bias against them that their man was red carded.

Imagine being the pathetic shrivelled creature that makes those posts, unable to accept that not only is it not bias, but at worst it is a human making mistakes, more likely a subjective call, or they are just plain wrong. When decisions are subjective, everyone will have different opinions; there are no facts. When you look to the propagandist for truth, what does that say?

Which brings us to the soiled and decrepit VAR, surely only perpetuated to create content for the TV paymasters and to give another string to the bows of the swivel-eyed loons. It has promoted this awful behaviour. Given validity to it, in fact. And worse still it’s made referees worse. Why wouldn’t it? They have effectively had their status and power neutered. Now mere husks trotting, pointing and pointlessly looking at screens. VAR has added an extra paranoid layer and of course solves nothing. You’re with us or against us. That is the underlying spirit.

Clearly, no referee, no game. But that doesn’t seem to have any importance to these people and VAR does give the impression referees are not needed at all, thus the disrespect continues to grow. Then of course the VAR gets things wrong too, further ‘proving’ the conspiracy against your club. Yay! They’re all against us, all the time. Maybe there’s no happiness without paranoia.

I can’t believe people are so stupid as to buy into any of this. Like any conspiracy theorist, the lack of evidence proves the conspiracy to them because it’s all been covered up and any actual evidence, however tenuous, is even clearer proof. In an uncertain world, conspiracy offers a ‘can’t lose’ certainty.

Add in the endless replays of incidents that happen in an instant with all context stripped away and you feed the beast another meal. Clubs’ TV channels have a responsibility to not promote this anti-referee agenda but it’s not a responsibility they’re prepared to embrace. Referees are the enemy.

But life and football are not perfect. If mistakes are made, shrug and accept it, frankly that’s what the vast majority of us do away from the big clubs and is the core argument against VAR, which persists in the lie that it can get all things right. If you’re slowing down footage to prove something, honestly, life is more than this. You’ve lost perspective. It really doesn’t matter if it should or shouldn’t have been a penalty, let it go. It’s football, not war. Do you want to sacrifice the former to fight the latter?

The stories of refs in amateur football getting everything from verbal abuse to violence are legion and they can’t be divorced from the same culture. The paranoia enables the headbreakers to kick off against officials at all levels. More psychologically, is there an increasingly widespread inclination to rebel against anyone with authority? If so, it’d be ironic that it should come at a time when so much about football is dictated to them and their club loyalty is exploited by everyone.

‘Never mind that, look at this clip – clearly a trip but he never gave it! He never gives us anything.’ Yeah priorities, eh. Why can’t these people empathise with the official’s humanity? He was reduced to tears in Spain. Do they not care? It seems not. This attitude diminishes everyone and diminishes the game itself and it’s getting worse.

Where does it end? If you refuse to trust the officials, the game is dead. It is simply unsustainable if you think some officials are going to discriminate against you. Yes, referees don’t seem able to see the game as clearly as they did pre-VAR, but being cr*p isn’t being biased. The PGMOL won’t admit it but they are the reason for the lack of belief in referees. They have totally undermined their referees. The VAR promises were a lie or stupidity.

Referees get almost everything right, almost all the time, they always did. If you were a pro-VAR proponent, the real world outwash of your decision has fuelled this culture. Keep on like this and soon enough, you won’t have a game at all.

Real Madrid should face sanctions from UEFA for undermining the integrity of the game. After all, they’re quick enough to penalise managers who criticise referees for bringing the game into disrepute and that’s exactly what Madrid have clearly done. And it should be mentioned every time someone is blow-harding about the attraction of the club. They are nothing but a disgrace with values lower than a snake’s belly.

Yeah, great if you want to join a pathetic club that promotes and perpetuates one of the most destructive cultures in modern football, terrible if you’ve got standards.