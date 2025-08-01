Real Madrid ‘make decision in the last few hours’ over £65m bid from Arsenal for midfielder

Real Madrid have made a decision ‘in the last few hours’ over Aurelien Tchouameni’s future after Arsenal launched a bid, according to reports.

The Gunners have already made six new signings this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all joining.

But Arsenal are unlikely to be done there in terms of incomings with Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze one of the players linked to a move before the deadline in just over a month’s time.

Journalist Charles Watts – who has reported on Arsenal for years – reckons that the Gunners will “still look to do something” in the transfer window but will concentrate on outgoings for now.

Watts wrote on his Caught Offside column recently: “Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

“The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

“So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something.”

Despite signing two central midfielders already this summer Defensa Central have claimed that Arsenal are the side behind a €75m (£65m) bid for Tchouameni and a ‘decision’ has been ‘made’ by Real Madrid,

Los Blancos have made ‘an important decision in the last few hours regarding’ Tchouameni after a ‘a proposal arrived at the offices of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium from an intermediary who works with Premier League clubs’.

Arsenal were ‘willing to pay 75 million euros for the Frenchman immediately’ but the ‘blunt’ officials at the Spanish club said: ‘We’re not interested, thank you.’

The France international ‘is clear about his desire to remain with the Merengue team until the end of his career’.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg insists he fancies Arsenal for the title after they got a deal for Gyokeres over the line this summer.

Clattenburg told the Whistleblowers podcast: “Gyokeres signing for Arsenal is genius. Arsenal have been missing goals, they needed that leader upfront. If Liverpool don’t get Isak – I could see the league being really competitive this year.

“Luis Diaz has left, the new signings they’ve made will have to hit the ground running and Salah is not getting any younger. He’s losing his pace.

“It all depends on Isak – if he goes, there’s only one winner. But I really fancy Arsenal for the title.”

Clattenburg added: “I enjoyed watching Liverpool last season, but nearer the end, they were caught short a little bit.

“A lot of the teams around them suffered – and I felt Liverpool were just slightly better than they were.

“City were poor, Chelsea were indifferent, United and Tottenham weren’t as strong. They weren’t all beating each other, which normally happens.

“They maintained some form while the rest dipped – but Arsenal look so much stronger this year, and I think they’ll challenge a lot more.”