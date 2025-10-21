Alexis Mac Allister has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, with Liverpool considering signing an ‘elite defensive midfielder’.

Liverpool started the season well, winning all five of their opening Premier League matches and also beating Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Despite winning all of their first seven games of the campaign, the Premier League champions did not look overly convincing, scoring several late goals to get over the line.

It was clearly an unsustainable start and since losing for the first time away to Crystal Palace, the Reds have lost four in a row across all competitions, most recently losing 2-1 at home to Manchester United.

After losing three in a row in the league, Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League, four points behind pacesetters Arsenal, whose only defeat in 2025/26 came at Anfield on August 31.

Liverpool are hoping to get out of their slump when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, with several new signings in need of a big performance to gain some confidence.

Florian Wirtz, who cost the Reds £100million from Bayer Leverkusen, is yet to register a goal or assist in 10 competitive appearances for the Reds, while Alexander Isak’s only goal came against Southampton in the cup.

Wirtz has found himself on the bench in recent weeks and a contributor to the Football365 Mailbox reckons he should come in for under-performing midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

And surprisingly, Mac Allister has now been linked with a move to Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid.

A respected account on X with a team of five elite reporters says Real Madrid are ‘making moves to sign’ the Argentine international.

Madrid signing Mac Allister in January is ‘not ruled out’, though a summer transfer is ‘more likely’.

Interestingly, it’s suggested that Liverpool would be open to selling the former Brighton midfielder as they ‘have a valuation in mind’.

Furthermore, Arne Slot’s side are ‘looking to sign an elite defensive midfielder’. It’s not stated whether that is to replace Mac Allister or not.

Mac Allister has been criticised for his recent performances and could make way for Wirtz or Jones when Liverpool face Frankfurt on Wednesday.

There was criticism for his performance against Manchester United, but the 26-year-old did suffer a head injury within the first two minutes of the game.

