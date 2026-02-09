Real Madrid make Vinicius Junior contract U-turn in final blow to Klopp appointment

Real Madrid have made the decision to give in to Vinicius Junior’s contract demands in a blow to their efforts to lure Jurgen Klopp to the Bernabeu, according to reports.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso at the beginning of January after the La Liga side lost in the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid took the decision to hire Alvaro Arbeloa on the same day in a fluid process after rumours that some of the players were unhappy with Alonso’s tactics.

There are already rumours that Arbeloa could be replaced at the end of the season with former Liverpool boss Klopp, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Benfica’s Jose Mourinho all linked.

According to reports in Spain, one of Klopp’s main demands for coming to Real Madrid is a guarantee that Vinicius Junior will be sold in the summer.

And now a fresh report insists that Klopp ‘will finalise’ a deal to join Real Madrid in the summer if they promise that Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe ‘will not be in the same dressing room’ next season.

The report adds: ‘It’s not a question of talent, but of structure, defensive solidarity, and space management . Klopp believes that, together, the team becomes fragmented and loses its identity.’

‘According to the German manager’s philosophy, if he arrives at Real Madrid, he must come with his own project from day one. And in that project, there’s no room for Vinícius and Mbappé sharing the attack. Klopp believes that both need to be the focal point of the attack, starting from the left wing, and they don’t defend.’

The answer is ‘quite clear’ as ‘nobody is considering Mbappe’s departure’ and therefore ‘if a choice has to be made, the one to leave would be Vinícius’.

However, another report in Spain is claiming that Real Madrid are now set to make a U-turn on Vinicius Junior’s contract renewal with the ‘main obstacle’ his huge €30m a year demands, which would give him parity with Mbappe.

And now the report adds: ‘Finally, seeing that Vinicius Jr. has many offers to move on, Real Madrid have changed their minds. They panicked and are now willing to accept the request from the 25-year-old striker and his agent, albeit with conditions. The new offer Florentino Pérez has prepared would reach this figure, thanks to a series of bonuses and variables, depending on his individual performance and the titles won.

‘The base salary would be around 20 million, and the other 10 million would be in variables, some easy to obtain, for games played and goals generated, and others more complicated.’

