Real Madrid ‘monitoring Man City FFP case’ as they eye key star who ‘wants to return’

La Liga giants Real Madrid are looking to sign Man City midfielder Rodri in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Los Blancos are looking to make a huge summer splash next year after winning yet another La Liga and Champions League Double in the 2023/24 campaign.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez released funds to bring in Kylian Mbappe, Joselu and Endrick in the transfer window with big sums spent on Jude Bellingham in the previous window.

As well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid are looking to sign Man City midfielder Rodri with the Citizens’ ongoing hearing in their 115 FFP charges potentially giving them an advantage.

Miguel Delaney in The Independent insists that Real Madrid are sure Rodri “wants to return to Spain” while still in his prime and that the La Liga giants are “keenly monitoring the progress of the City hearing”.

Delaney wrote:

‘There is also a belief that other events could aid their situation. Rodri has become a primary target, especially with the way that he is now the central figure of the Spanish national team, who Madrid are conscious of maintaining their links to. ‘While there is a belief that the midfielder eventually wants to return to Spain to play for the club while in his prime, the Bernabeu hierarchy are keenly monitoring the progress of the City hearing. City insist on their innocence.’

In a separate report, The Athletic claim that Man City ‘are trying to get Rodri to sign a new contract as soon as possible’ with the Spain international entering the final three years in his contract.

The report adds:

‘The timing is standard practice for City. Rodri has three years left on his current deal and that is the point where the clock starts to tick for the club. With two years left, the leverage starts to shift towards the player; the closer they get to leaving for free, the more money they can demand in wages and the more encouragement it offers to rival clubs that they can strike a deal.’

On potential interest from Real Madrid, The Athletic highlights:

‘But there is one other consideration, and on top of the money, pedigree and ambition that he enjoys at City, Real Madrid can offer the sun and family element, too. ‘There are no other clubs who could sign Rodri at this point, in terms of the finances involved or the sporting aspirations, but City have always suspected, one day, Madrid may come calling. To some extent, that day has arrived.’

Man City are leading the Premier League after four matches and could be on course for a fifth title in a row with Rodri believing that Liverpool and Arsenal represent their biggest challengers.

Rodri said recently: “I see Liverpool very strong and was not sure how they were going to respond with the goodbye of Jürgen [Klopp]. But they respond like nothing happened, so they’re always a threat.

“And Arsenal, I think the last two years, yeah, there was the bigger threat. Let’s see how they do because when you are at this level two years, it’s not easy to sustain it.

“So big credit for them because it’s not easy. They push us to the limits and I think it’s going to be these two teams. But you never know.”