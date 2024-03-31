Real Madrid, Man City ready to ‘break the transfer market’ with incredible swap deal

Man City and Real Madrid have talked about a potential swap deal involving Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior, according to reports.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since he swapped Borussia Dortmund for Man City in the summer of 2022.

Erling Haaland is ‘crazy’ about moving to Spain

There are rumours that a release clause is active in Haaland’s contract that would allow him to leave for a certain price over the next couple of years.

The Norway international was in incredible form in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competions.

Haaland was injured for much of December and January but Haaland has still managed to score an impressive 29 goals in 34 appearances this term.

The 23-year-old stoked rumours of a potential move earlier this month by claiming that “you never know what the future brings” and insisted that his “focus” is not on a new contract at Man City.

And there has also been speculation that Vinicius could leave Real Madrid after commenting that he has thought about exiting La Liga over the racist abuse he gets in some matches.

The Real Madrid forward said recently: “I have thought so much about leaving LaLiga… But if I did, I would agree with the racists. I am going to continue fighting and playing for the best club in the world, winning titles, scoring goals so that people have to see more times my face.

“I continue to evolve to do these things, to play football, to be the joy of my people, of all the people who go to the stadium. Racists are always a minority. I am a daring player, who plays for Real Madrid , who wins many titles, is very complicated.

“I am going to remain firm and strong because the president and the club support me so that I can continue here”

But Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not worried about Vinicius leaving the Bernabeu, he said: “For Vinicius it’s obvious that (battling against racism) is a very important issue. He takes it very seriously and that’s what we all have to do, take it very seriously.

“I don’t worry about Vinicius leaving. The thing that worries me a lot is that he can’t play tomorrow. That’s what worries me.”

Real Madrid, Man City could ‘break the transfer market’

However, Spanish publication Defensa Central claims that Real Madrid and Man City are preparing to ‘break the transfer market’ with a potential swap deal.

Real Madrid ‘are convinced’ that they will sign Haaland over the next couple of years and ‘information has emerged in which there is talk of a possible exchange’ involving the Norwegian and Vinicius.

It would see Haaland – who has also been linked to Real’s arch-rivals Barcelona – head to the Bernabeu in exchange for the services of Vinicius but the La Liga side have ruled it out ‘for the moment’ unless the Brazilian continues ‘to feel uncomfortable and mistreated in LaLiga’.

In that scenario Vinicius ‘would go to the Premier League’ which is something Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘would take advantage of to sign’ Haaland, who is ‘crazy’ about moving to Spain.