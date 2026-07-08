Real Madrid want record-breaking fee to agree Aurelien Tchouameni deal with Man Utd

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay over £150million if they are to be successful in their quest to add Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a journalist.

Man Utd have long had a deal in place for Ederson Silva, who will join the Premier League club from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

It emerged on Wednesday that Man Utd have agreed a £50million deal with Chelsea for Andrey Santos, too.

Man Utd need at least two new midfielders for next season, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte also on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

There is the possibility that Man Utd could sign a third midfielder in the summer transfer window.

After all, Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season under manager Carrick and will also be determined to at least push for the Premier League title.

Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni has been strongly linked with Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said multiple times that Tchouameni would be a dream signing for Man Utd.

Romano has also claimed that Man Utd face two problems, one being the France international defensive midfielder’s salary and the other being Madrid’s stance on keeping him.

Tchouameni is the only pure senior defensive midfielder in the current Madrid squad.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has already made it clear that he wants to keep Tchouameni.

How much Real Madrid want Man Utd to pay for Tchouameni

Spanish Journalist Miguel Serrano, too, has said that Madrid are against selling the Frenchman.

According to Serrano, Los Blancos will demand €180million (£153.4m) from Man Utd if they want to sign the 26-year-old.

Serrano said, as relayed by Defensa Central and SportWitness: “Real Madrid are not considering selling Tchouameni.

“Real Madrid would only agree to sell Tchouameni to United if they receive an offer of €180 million, an exorbitant figure because they don’t want him to leave.”

Madrid’s most expensive sale is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who cost Juventus €117m (£99.7m) when they signed him from Los Blancos in 2028.

So a fee €180m (£153.4m) for Tchouameni means that Madrid plan to break that record.

Serrano’s revelation about the transfer fee needed for the French star comes amid claims that Man Utd have already made an offer to Tchouameni.

According to AS journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Man Utd have offered the midfielder a five-year deal.

Diaz said on fellow journalist Ruben Martin’s YouTube channel, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Manchester United have offered Tchouameni a five-year contract, and he hasn’t rejected it.

“It reminds me of the Casemiro deal.”

The journalist added: “It reminds me of the situation with Varane and Casemiro.”

Diaz continued: “Manchester United’s problem is that Tchouameni earns a lot of money”.

Since Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are unable to match Tchouameni’s salary at Los Blancos, they have offered him a five-year deal to “spread out the payments”, according to Diaz.

Diaz has further claimed that Tchouameni values ​​”the seriousness of the team that is willing to pay upfront.”

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