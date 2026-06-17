Real Madrid are willing to sell Alvaro Carreras in the summer transfer window, as Manchester United co-owners INEOS consider bringing back the former Red Devils prospect and including him in manager Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a report.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Man Utd are considering a move for Carreras following Madrid’s decision to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

Carreras was the first-choice left-back at Madrid last season, but with Jose Mourinho now in charge of Los Blancos, Cucurella would be the number one pick.

Real Madrid stance on selling Alvaro Carreras amid Man Utd interest

The Touchline, which has 1.6million followers on X, posted at 8:00am on June 15: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are internally exploring a move to bring back Álvaro Carreras after Real Madrid completed the signing of Marc Cucurella.

“No formal approach has been made yet, but United want to understand Carreras’ situation.

“With Cucurella expected to be the first-choice left-back, Carreras could look for a move in search of regular playing time.”

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Madrid paid Benfica €50million (£43.2m) for Carreras last summer, but it has now been claimed that Los Blancos are ready to sell the Spanish left-back for a loss following the appointment of Mourinho as the manager.

Journalist Lucas Navarrete posted on X at 9:44am on June 16: “Real Madrid exploring the market for Carreras and would like to sell him if a decent offer (≈ €25/30M) comes their way. If that is the case, Fran García would stay as Cucurella’s backup.

“If nobody is willing to spend that kind of money on Carreras, Fran will be sold.”

Real Madrid unlikely to take a loss on Alvaro Carreras

It is hard to see Madrid take a huge hit on Carreras, who is still only 22 years of age.

Cucurella is one of the best left-backs in the world, and there is hardly any doubt that the Spain international will go straight into Mourinho’s starting line-up.

However, Carreras, a former Man Utd youth prospect, is one of the best young players in his position.

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Madrid are unlikely to be willing to sell Carreras for just €30m (£26m).

After all, the Spanish and European giants will be well aware of the optics of selling the 23-year-old for a huge loss just a year after signing him.

Moreover, Carreras is a player for the future and will also be a good back-up to Cucurella, as Madrid aim to become the champions of Spain and of Europe next season.

After two successive seasons without winning a major trophy, Madrid are clearly now aiming to clinch LaLiga and/or the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign.

Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries are the four major deals that Madrid have already got done so far in the summer transfer window.

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