Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in their quest to bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, with the agent of the West Ham United midfielder, Jorge Mendes, trying to get him to Real Madrid, according to a report.

Man Utd have struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva and are now on the hunt for another midfielder to follow the Brazilian star to Old Trafford.

Elliot Anderson remains a top target for Man Utd, but Manchester City are favourites for the Nottingham Forest and England international midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes is another midfielder that Man Utd have set their sights on, with West Ham United willing to sell the Portugal international for £80million.

Man Utd have been in talks for Fernandes, who is reportedly ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

It has also been claimed that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is personally keen on a 2026 summer deal for Fernandes.

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However, Man Utd are now facing a genuine threat from Real Madrid for Fernandes.

Real Madrid are interested in Fernandes, with Jose Mourinho returning to Estadio Bernabeu as manager for a second spell in charge.

Los Blancos want to sign a midfielder, and Fernandes is on the radar of the Spanish and European giants.

According to AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, the agent of Fernandes, Jorge Mendes, is trying to get the midfielder to Madrid.

The report has claimed that Mourinho is ‘particularly fond of’ his Portuguese compatriot.

READ MORE: Jason Wilcox ‘personally’ wants £70,000-a-week midfielder at Man Utd and makes ‘contact’

Man Utd and Chelsea ‘were the first to make moves’ regarding a deal for Fernandes, but now Madrid could be able to strike a deal for the former Southampton star.

Man Utd target Mateus Fernandes could end up at Man Utd

The report has stated: ‘Jorge Mendes, the agent of Fernandes and Mourinho, is already working on a deal that won’t be easy, but is a priority for the manager, though not the only one.

‘Mourinho has complete confidence in the Portuguese player’s ability to develop, and his growth seems to have no limits, which has caught the attention of the new Real Madrid coach.

‘His inclusion in the World Cup squad was expected, but the quality and quantity of midfielders in Portuguese football ultimately prevented him from joining.

‘Mourinho wants commitment without sacrificing quality, qualities that Fernandes more than fulfils, as he demonstrated in the recently concluded season.

‘The operation is underway, and the player who was once the dark horse has now become one of the top targets.’

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