Mbappe ‘first to find out’ next Real Madrid boss as new man says £87m deal ‘must be completed’

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe was the first player to find out the identity of the club’s next manager, according to reports.

Xabi Alonso was sacked in January after Real Madrid lost in the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona and immediately replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa has not done his cause to carry on next season any good in recent weeks with Real Madrid losing their last two La Liga matches to drop four points behind arch-rivals Barcelona.

Reports in Spain claim that Mbappe ‘knows firsthand that Alvaro Arbeloa will not continue at Real Madrid next season’ and is the ‘first to find out who will replace’ him.

Florentino Perez ‘has personally conveyed this message to the French star’ with the Real Madrid president ‘very clear about who should take his place’.

Perez believes former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘would be able to restore the fans’ enthusiasm’ with reports in Spain further outlining why Real Madrid have made the choice to chase the ex-Borussia Dortmund head coach.

The report adds: ‘The reasons for choosing the German manager are quite clear. First, because he has a very strong character and personality, which have made him one of the most respected coaches. Therefore, he would be ideal for restoring discipline to a dressing room where the players hold the power, one of the main problems identified by the fans. And this was the trigger that cost Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso their jobs .

‘But with Arbeloa, everything has remained exactly the same. They need someone with authority and a strong reputation, so Kloppo would be ideal. Furthermore, Florentino Perez is looking for someone who can impose a defined style of play, one that is attractive and exciting for the fans. And the former Mainz 05 coach is known for his commitment to a very distinct identity, with high pressing and a style based on quick counter-attacks.’

And Klopp has his own ideas about how the Real Madrid squad should look next season and insists one €100m (£87m) transfer ‘must be completed’.

Real Madrid have ‘serious problems when it comes to building their attacks’ and Klopp wants to ‘rebuild the midfield’ with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Klopp reckons there is a ‘brain missing in the engine room’ at the Bernabeu and Wharton ‘fits the profile the German manager is looking for, thanks to his ability to receive the ball under pressure, distribute it accurately, and maintain defensive balance’.

