After finding the back of the net seven times in his first nine appearances, Kylian Mbappe has suffered a set back for the first time in his short Real Madrid career.

Mbappe scored his most recent Real goal on Tuesday night against Alaves after linking up superbly with Jude Bellingham with the England international playing him through to slot home.

Mbappe however, will have to wait three weeks for his next goal as he is set to miss this weekend’s derby clash against Atletico Madrid, as well as Los Blancos’ second Champions League game against Lille.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side should have no problems in the Champions League without their summer signing having won the competition last season with former Stoke City man Joselu leading the line at times, but they’ll certainly miss Mbappe as they failed to beat their city rivals on both occasions in La Liga last season.

Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Mbappe will be sidelined suffering with an injury to his femoral biceps in his left leg.

The news comes after Bellingham recently returned to the side after missing games due to a foot injury. Bellingham, 21, has also reportedly been nursing a shoulder injury.

The former Borussia Dortmund man dislocated his shoulder in November 2023, but decided not to have surgery at the time, and has been seen playing with his shoulder strapped up.

Earlier this season after the win against Espanyol, Ancelotti said: “It’s the same shoulder as last year. He’ll wear protection, just to be safe, but he’s available, he’ll play.”

The injury to Mbappe could also open the door to 18-year-old Endrick who also recently joined the club from Brazilian outfit Palmerias.

Just like Mbappe, Endrick also scored on his Champions League debut in prime Bobby Charlton fashion, a man he bizarrely considers his idol, thumping home from the best part of 25-yards while Mbappe and Vinicius Jr were both up in support, showing the sheer confidence of the youngster.

The injury can’t have come at a worse time for Mbappe, just as he got into the swing of things at the Santiago Bernabeu.

So far, he has lived up to the hype, but the Madrid faithful can be very unforgiving as the likes of Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and even Cristiano Ronaldo found out as they were whistled by their home support.

Mbappe is set to compete with his teammate Vinicius for the Ballon d’Or later this year.