Mbappe slammed for ‘filling the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness’ in PSG flip

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been accused of “filling the dressing room with selfishness” at the Bernabeu after their exit from the Champions League.

That is the opinion of former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Petit, although he blames another Real Madrid player more for their Champions League loss at the hands of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso back in January after they lost in the Spanish Super Cup to arch-rivals Barcelona amid reports that some members of the squad were unhappy with team selection and tactics.

President Florentino Perez immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa but things haven’t got any better with Real Madrid now nine points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and out of the Champions League.

Mbappe has been criticised over the past four matches since returning from a minor injury with Real Madrid losing three and drawing one of those games.

Petit said on RMC Sport: “It’s not solely Mbappe’s fault. But his arrival filled the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness. It’s a fiasco.”

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On PSG now being one of the best teams in the world without Mbappe, Petit added: “The timing really works against him. Since PSG have been playing like a team, they have been phenomenal. They are all united, like the fingers of a hand.”

Camavinga is more to blame for their result against Bayern Munich though, according to Petit, with the French midfielder seeing red just four minutes from time when Real Madrid were well in the tie.

The former Arsenal midfielder continued: “If anyone needs to be blamed, it’s Camavinga. His foul was catastrophic.

“At that point in the game (the 86th minute), the red card was very harsh, but unfortunately the referee (Slavko Vincic) was simply applying the rules. Real always hide behind the referee’s performance.”

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Radio Marca analyst Sergio Valentin has a lot of sympathy for Mbappe with the Spaniard insisting that the Real Madrid forward is not the main problem in thbe team.

Valentin explained: “Kylian Mbappe put in a lot of defensive work against Bayern Munich… but the question is: did Real Madrid win? When the team’s problems are reduced to Mbappe not defending, it seems as though all the blame is being placed on him alone, whereas the truth is that this is not the crux of the problem.”

The Spanish analyst added that “Mbappe, like every player, has strengths and weaknesses, and no one is immune to criticism within the team.”