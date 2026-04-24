Kylian Mbappe could get his wish to bring Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid as manager amid reports he could now be a ‘viable option’.

Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League last week as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich beat them 6-4 on aggregate after a thrilling second leg.

And Real Madrid look likely to end the season trophyless after they fell nine points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga in recent weeks.

That has piled pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso earlier this year, and the Spaniard will now likely be moved on at the end of the season.

There have been multiple managers linked to the Real Madrid position with recent reports even claiming that Jurgen Klopp had ‘agreed’ to become manager next season.

However, Mbappe has reportedly rejected the idea of bringing in the former Liverpool manager and a new report in Spain has claimed that the France international has snubbed other managers, including Mauricio Pochettino, by ‘naming the coach he wants at Real Madrid’.

READ: Real Madrid: Klopp ‘agrees’ to replace Arbeloa with Perez ‘informed’ of nine transfer ‘demand’ – report

That man is current Benfica head coach Mourinho, who spent three seasons at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, and Mbappe has ‘publicly expressed his preference’ for the Portuguese coach.

The report added: ‘The French striker liked a post linking José Mourinho to Real Madrid. A seemingly minor move, but one that has had an immediate impact on the public conversation surrounding the new manager. And in a time of uncertainty about the future of the bench, any sign is interpreted as more than just a coincidence.

‘Mbappé’s reaction has not gone unnoticed. In a club where every detail is analysed down to the millimetre, this type of gesture takes on a special significance. Even more so when it comes from a player as important as the Frenchman.’

Mourinho’s future at Benfica is up in the air with the Portuguese giants currently second in the top flight, seven points adrift of leaders Porto, despite not losing a match this season.

READ: Pochettino ‘proposes’ eight Real Madrid transfers after Mbappe ‘recommends’ Arbeloa successor – report

Cadena SER journalist Manu Carreno has given his opinion on the links of a return to Real Madrid, he said: “Many would like to bring back the spirit of Mourinho or someone with Mourinho’s character to bring some order. Because, after having several left-leaning coaches, they believe the time has come for a right-leaning coach who will instill in them the character they need.

“That’s what’s going through the minds of many fans and part of the club. Real Madrid needs a leader as a coach, and that’s why many are thinking of José Mourinho.”

But he issued a warning, Carreno added: “What’s happening is that Mourinho is a professional provocateur, if you’ll excuse the expression. He starts by arguing with Barca and the referees and ends up arguing with his own people in the locker room, as happened to him before, and dividing Real Madrid.”

Another Spanish report insists that Mourinho ‘has emerged as a viable option’ for Real Madrid but that Los Blancos have ‘not yet begun formal negotiations’.

With Real Madrid seeking a more experienced coach after their mistake with Alonso and a return to Bernabeu for Mourinho ‘appears to be his priority’.

When asked about his future this week, Mourinho said: “I’ve already said enough, perhaps more than enough, that I don’t need to say anything more. What I said, I said; I don’t need to repeat it. That’s all.”

On links to Real Madrid and elsewhere, the Benfica coach continued: “I don’t want to say anything more about that, I’ve already said what I had to say regarding Benfica and I’m not going to make any further comments. Today’s news said I was upset with the president.

“The only reason I’m upset with him is because they didn’t give me the 25-year membership badge [smile]. I think they gave it to everyone but me, they forgot about me. That’s the only reason I’m upset, otherwise, everything’s fine, there’s absolutely no problem. Everyone knows the situation, when the season ends we’ll have 10 days to continue or part ways. I’ve already said what I had to say.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal will ‘demand’ €110m for Brazilian star as Real Madrid plan to ‘knock on door’ – report