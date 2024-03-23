Real Madrid president promises Mbappe two signings as PSG star admits Olympics are still his ‘dream’

Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe admits that it is still his “dream” to play at the Olympics this summer amid rumours his new club could restrict him.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will leave the French club in the summer on a free transfer with Real Madrid widely reported to be his next destination.

Mbappe: It would be a ‘dream’ to play at the Olympics

However, there are rumours that the La Liga giants won’t allow him to play at the Olympic games in Paris later this year, which runs in between the European Championships and the start of the new domestic football season.

Mbappe admits he’s keen to represent France as part of Thierry Henry’s squad on home soil with the PSG star claiming it would be a “dream” to play in the Olympics.

“I always wanted to play at the Olympics and my desire has not changed,” Mbappe said. “If I play the Olympics then it will be a dream, but if I’m not allowed to, then I will do as I’m told.

“The decision is still up to one person and they haven’t told me yes or no.”

On Mbappe’s possible involvement at the Olympics, Arsenal legend Henry said: “This is one of the problems of players when they are good. They find themselves in a situation where they have to go to the Euros, if you go in the Champions League you have to play that, if you go deep obviously at the Euros it’s way longer.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet directly about the Olympic situation. I’ve been calling players, as you would know. I will keep that to myself, obviously.

“But Kylian went on TV the other day and said himself that he would like to play them. Nobody here would not want to have Kylian Mbappe in his team, that’s just crazy.

“But he also said – and I’m aware of that – that it will depend on the team. The Olympic Games are not on the FIFA dates so the teams can say no.”

Spanish website Defensa Central claims that Mbappe, who is set to take a pay cut to join Real Madrid, has asked Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to sign two players this summer.

In order to ensure he was joining a winning project, Mbappe has insisted that Perez does everything to bring Leny Yoro and Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

And Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano bringing an update on the situation.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Real Madrid are among the top clubs monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool as the defender is out of contract at Anfield in 2025. The player is currently not in talks over a new deal and Real are attentive to this situation, which is normal when a big star’s contract is close to expiring.

“There has been no contact with any of the parties involved, just interest in the full-back at the moment.

“Many other top clubs around Europe are aware of Alexander-Arnold’s situation as they know the Liverpool star is a big name to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.

“Of course, there have been major changes at Liverpool recently behind the scenes and the Premier League club’s new board will discuss their priorities and work to understand how to handle Trent’s situation, as at the moment they’re showing no plans or desire to sell Alexander-Arnold.”

