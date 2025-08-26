Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to reports.

Mainoo has been an unused substitute in the Red Devils’ opening two Premier League matches, sparking debate over his future at the club.

Ruben Amorim has come under intense scrutiny for ignoring the 20-year-old in the defeat to Arsenal and draw at Fulham.

In the Fulham game, the 40-year-old brought on defenders Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven in the closing stages instead of turning to Mainoo.

Having come through the United academy, the England international is a fan favourite at Old Trafford, and supporters are firmly opposed to the idea of him being sold.

United haven’t made a decision on Mainoo’s future but have reportedly been ‘contacted’ by several clubs after it emerged that he is open to a fresh challenge.

There’s plenty of football to be played, however, and two consecutive games on the bench don’t necessarily mean Mainoo is out of Amorim’s plans.

Still, it’s an ominous sign that the Portuguese head coach has continued to prefer a struggling Manuel Ugarte and attacking midfielder Mason Mount in his midfield two.

Amorim’s reason for Mainoo’s lack of minutes is that he’s competing with club captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting spot.

Fernandes is virtually undroppable, and if Amorim sees it as a straight choice between him and Mainoo, the youngster may feel he has little option but to leave.

A previous report from Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler did not name the clubs exploring a move for Mainoo, but did say there are as many as ten teams interested in the ‘frustrated’ star.

Now, a fresh report from Wheeler’s colleague Mike Keegan says the two Madrid giants are keen.

There are apparently ‘a host of Premier League clubs monitoring the situation’, while Atletico and Real Madrid are ‘keeping tabs’.

The two La Liga clubs are ‘interested’ in agreeing a season-long loan for Mainoo, who is ‘open to remaining at United’, though his desire is to play first-team football regularly and is also willing to join a club in the Champions League.

The report adds:

It is thought unlikely that United would sanction a loan switch for a player who they are not actively seeking to sell. The club currently only have four central midfielders and anything other than a permanent move for Mainoo is not desirable. Given the season is only two matches old, the player may well have a key part to play at Old Trafford, despite his early absence from the line-up. He is not thought to fit Amorim’s 3-4-3 system and his absence from the first XI appears to have brought things to a tipping point. The issue has been exacerbated by the lack of progress in talks over a new contract – with United due to make a call in the next 48 hours, as Daily Mail Sport revealed earlier this week.

