Real Madrid could target Marc Guehi and/or Ibrahima Konate for free, but are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

The La Liga giants have been linked with Liverpool centre-back Konate for several months as they look to take advantage of his contract situation.

The Frenchman’s deal expires next summer and Madrid are expected to fight for his signature in a pre-contract agreement.

More recently, Guehi has emerged as a potential target. The England and Crystal Palace star was poised to move to Anfield on deadline day but the transfer collapsed.

That means Guehi can also negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1, with Los Blancos unsurprisingly considering an approach.

Xabi Alonso’s side have become renowned for signing talented players on free transfers, most recently landing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a Bosman, though they did pay a small fee to sign him early for the Club World Cup.

It’s clear that signing an elite centre-back is a top priority for Madrid as Arsenal’s William Saliba has also been linked.

Konate is the more likely; however, they have surprisingly been linked with Tottenham’s left-footed central defender Van de Ven.

Signed from Wolfsburg for around £40million in August 2023, the Dutchman has impressed in the Premier League, catching the eye with his outrageous pace and reading of the game.

He has formed a solid partnership with new Spurs captain Cristian Romero, though injuries have hindered his time in England.

Hamstring injuries, to be more specific, have been a nuisance for Van de Ven, but Madrid are still interested in signing him.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are ‘interested’ and Van de Ven ‘could be heading’ to the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old is reportedly being ‘closely monitored’ by Madrid, who are ‘looking for a reliable centre-back to strengthen their squad for the future’.

Van de Ven is viewed as an ‘ideal fit’ for Alonso’s team, ‘moving ahead of other defenders on the priority list’.

One of the defenders he’s leapfrogged is Spurs team-mate Romero, who was strongly linked with Atletico Madrid in the summer before signing a four-year contract extension.

Spurs won’t make it easy for Madrid and ‘would only consider negotiating for a fee close to €80million’ (£69.2million).

The London club’s valuation makes this a ‘complicated transaction’ as Madrid decide whether or not Van de Ven is worth the investment.

The report adds that injuries to Madrid defenders mean they are searching sfor omeone ‘who can ensure stability’, which is interesting considering Van de Ven’s history of hamstring issues.

He only played 13 times in the Premier League last season, making 22 appearances across all competitions as Spurs won the Europa League.

The interest in Micky van de Ven also reflects Madrid’s need to strengthen its defense. Injuries in the back line have led the sporting directors to search for a promising and stable center back who can ensure stability. Micky van de Ven’s entourage welcomes the possibility of his name being mentioned in the Spanish capital. For any footballer, the chance to wear the white shirt is a recognition of their level and a challenge difficult to turn down. The reports reaching Real Madrid about Micky van de Ven are very positive. The coaching staff appreciates his ability to anticipate, his clean ball movement, and his decisive command of his own penalty area. His immediate future remains tied to Tottenham, but the Spanish giant’s interest puts Micky van de Ven in the spotlight. What happens in the next window will determine the path of one of Europe’s most promising center-backs.

