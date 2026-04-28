According to reports, Jose Mourinho is now ‘close’ to re-joining Real Madrid after David Ornstein revealed he is a leading target.

Inexperienced boss Alvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid earlier this year, but it has been widely reported that he is likely to lose his job at the end of this campaign.

Arbeloa has failed to turn around Real Madrid’s season, with the Spanish giants enduring a second successive campaign without a major trophy.

And Real Madrid have been linked with several potential replacements, but former boss Mourinho has emerged as a likely contender to succeed Arbeloa.

The current Benfica boss, who has previously had stints at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, won three trophies at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

READ: Alexander-Arnold among Real Madrid stars dreading Mourinho return



David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday afternoon that club president Florentino Perez has identified Mourinho as his ‘favoured candidate’ to succeed Arbeloa.

The report explains:

Multiple sources, speaking anonymously as they did not have permission to comment, have told The Athletic that the decision on who will become Madrid’s next coach is being driven by Perez. ‘That is in contrast to the hiring of Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season, a process which was led by Madrid’s general manager Jose Angel Sanchez, but given the green light by Perez. The president is now the main supporter of bringing back Mourinho, but some other voices within the club are opposed.’

READ MORE: Seven managers who should never have gone back to old clubs as Mourinho eyes Real Madrid return



Romano reveals update as Mourinho ‘close’ to return

Fabrizio Romano has since added that Mourinho is ‘keen’ on a return to Real Madrid. He said on X: ‘José Mourinho remains keen on Real Madrid return as reported two weeks ago.

‘Florentino Pérez will decide personally; JM, among 4 candidates for the job.

‘Benfica want José to stay; there’s €6m gross break clause only valid until final days of May.’

A report from a Spanish outlet, meanwhile, claims Real Madrid ‘close to signing’ Mourinho, who may not be allowed to be busy in this summer’s window.

The report claims: ‘Whoever is chosen, Real Madrid is clear that this will not be a summer of major investments, unless Vinícius is sold for a hefty sum.

‘The club has spent heavily in recent seasons to sign Bellingham, Mbappe, Carreras, Huijsen, and Mastantuono, so now is the time to make some adjustments, such as signing the creative midfielder they so desperately want, but little else.’

But there could be plenty of exits, with another report in Spain claiming Real Madrid’s next manager ‘will lose eight players’, with David Alaba and Dani Carvajal to be the ‘most notable departures’ on free transfers.

It is stated that Antonio Rudiger is also likely to depart as a free agent, while Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Fran García are due to leave after underperforming this term. Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia will reportedly be the final two exits on loan deals.

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