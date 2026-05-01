Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has reportedly moved a ‘step closer’ to returning to Real Madrid and wants to block an Arsenal summer transfer.

Mourinho has emerged as a credible target for Real Madrid, who appear set to sack current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa stepped up from Real Madrid Castilla to replace Xabi Alonso at the start of this year, but he has struggled in recent months as the Spanish giants have failed to win a major trophy for a second successive season.

This is unforgivable at Real Madrid, so it is hardly surprising that they are reportedly looking to appoint a new manager ahead of next season.

Real Madrid have been linked with a host of potential replacements for Arbeloa in recent months, including Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Joachim Low.

READ: Carrick, Arteta and Mourinho among six disasters to avoid this summer



However, respected reporter David Orstein revealed last week that Mourinho is President Florentino Perez’s preferred option to replace Arbeloa.

The former Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs boss previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. During this stint, he won La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

And a report from a Spanish outlet claims Mourinho’s return has moved a ‘step closer’ after Klopp’s ‘decision’ to favour becoming the next manager of the German national team has been ‘accepted’ by Perez.

The report claims: ‘This situation directly affects Jose Mourinho, who sees one of his main competitors for the job disappear from the equation. The Portuguese manager, who is already familiar with the club, gains influence in a context where every move counts.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold among Real Madrid stars dreading Mourinho return



‘Klopp’s decision redefines the landscape. Real Madrid still hasn’t finalised its next manager, but it has fewer top-tier candidates available. The reality is that the club is looking for someone with experience, character, and the ability to manage a dressing room full of stars. Mourinho fits that profile perfectly.’

Arsenal transfer may now collapse

And another report in Spain claims Mourinho is already trying to impact Real Madrid’s transfer plans, with the experienced boss ‘asking’ club chiefs ‘not to sell’ Alvaro Carreras to Arsenal.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘wants’ the left-back, who is finding the prospect of moving to the Emirates ‘increasingly attractive’.

The Spanish report claims Real Madrid initially felt that Carreras was ‘not untouchable’ this summer, but Mourinho ‘significantly alters the landscape’ and wants the defender to remain at the club.

The report explains:

‘His move to Arsenal was considered a real possibility, especially given Real Madrid’s need to streamline their squad. However, Mourinho ‘s emergence as a potential manager introduces an important nuance. His approach prioritizes maintaining specific profiles based on direct rivals, and that’s where Carreras’s value increases. ‘The reality is that these kinds of decisions reflect a very specific approach: not only signing talent, but also retaining players who fit into specific tactical plans.’

READ NEXT: Seven managers who should never have gone back to old clubs as Mourinho eyes Real Madrid return

