Incoming Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is planning to bring in a new striker in bad news for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The La Liga giants have had a turbulent 2025/26 campaign with Florentino Perez deciding to sack Xabi Alonso in January and appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as interim boss.

Arbeloa announced his exit from Real Madrid earlier this week with widespread reports insisting that Mourinho will become the new manager at the Bernabeu.

When asked the weekend’s clash against Athletic Bilbao will be his last as Real Madrid boss, Arbeloa said: “Yes.

“I’m leaving Real Madrid with a great deal of gratitude towards my players.

“They’ve made me a better person, helped me enjoy every day, taught me a great deal, and made me a better manager today than I was on January 12.

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“I’m also very grateful to the club president and (club general director) Jose Angel (Sanchez) for the opportunity they’ve given me, and to everyone involved with the first team.

“I’m leaving Real Madrid feeling grateful because over the last eight years I’ve got to know the club better.

“I’ve worked with so many people and I’m leaving with many friends, feeling very happy, and I hope that one day I can return.

“I hope it’s just a temporary farewell; I’ve always considered Madrid my home. I’ve been part of Real Madrid for 20 years — I’ll always considered it my home.”

France international Mbappe was booed onto the pitch recently against Real Oviedo after coming off the bench in a 2-0 win.

Mbappe has become a scapegoat for Real Madrid fans after Los Blancos endure a second consecutive season without silverware.

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Over 30 million people signed a petition for Real Madrid to sell the forward after he chose to go on holiday to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the match against Real Oviedo, Mbappe said: “I’m 100 per cent fine.

“I didn’t play because the coach [Alvaro Arbeloa] told me I’m the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinícius [Júnior] and Gonzalo. I accept it and play the time I’m given. I think I played well.

“I was ready to start, it’s his decision and it always has to be respected. I have no problem at all with ​Arbeloa. You have to accept the coach’s philosophy and I have ​to do better to play ahead of Vini, Gonzalo and Mastantuono.”

Mourinho ‘plots dirty trick’ against Mbappe

And now Foot Mercato claims that incoming head coach Mourinho is ‘already plotting a dirty trick’ against Mbappe as the Portuguese coach ‘wants an additional number 9 in the center to replace and/or compete’ with the Frenchman.

It is understood that Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic are Real Madrid’s two top summer forward targets, in that order.

The report ends: ‘This desire to recruit a new striker is not good news for Kylian Mbappe, who will have competition for his place. It’s also bad news for other players like Endrick. But Mourinho wants to create more competition to help Real Madrid return to the top.’

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